Photos: Everything But Ghosts and Ghouls at the Library’s Costume Contest

A woman dressed in a black dress, red gloves, pearl necklaces, and a black-and-white fur coat, holding a long cigarette holder and a Halloween treat bag.
Chief Advancement Officer and contestant Kimberly Arndts, AKA Cruella de Vil, poses with her second-place prize (Photo illustration by Seiji McSwain).

One of the bigger Halloween events on campus is the annual costume contest, open to everyone on campus, whether it be students and faculty in-person or submissions via photo and pinned on a whiteboard.

This year’s costume contest, hosted by the Albion College Library, was held in Mudd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and judged by last year’s winner, Alma junior Bonnie Lord, English Professor Ian MacInnes and President Wayne Webster. 

According to judges MacInnes and Webster, each costume was judged based on creativity, relevancy and overall look.

“I like costumes where they put creative effort in the costume itself,” MacInnes said. 

Webster added to the standards by giving extra points and kudos to costumes that evoke nostalgia or are easily recognizable.

“It either has some trendiness or gives you a nostalgic feeling,” Webster said.

Prizes consisted of gift baskets, Biggby Coffee gift cards and two library sweatshirts.

The winners were Communications Professor Katey Price as Agatha Harkness in third, Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Arndts as Cruella de Vil in second and TRIO Student Support Services Program Director Jackie Gutierrez as a Día de Muertos Calavera in first.

A line of people in Halloween costumes stands in a decorated room with cobwebs and fake spiders on the ceiling.
Costume contest contestants talk amongst each other while the judges get ready. The participants lined up to announce what their costumes were to the judge panel and audience (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Two people dressed up for Halloween. The woman on the left is dressed in a red vest, white t-shirt, and a fanny pack with cheese, and the man on the right is in a beekeeper suit. A festive ‘Happy Halloween’ sign and cobwebs adorn the wall behind them.
Faculty Secretary, self-proclaimed “Queen of Third Floor Robinson” and contestant Laura Wylie and Outreach, Engagement and Instruction Librarian Jacob Hagan stand in front of bookshelves. Wylie is dressed as La Dolce Velveeta and Hagan is a beekeeper (Photo illustration by Seiji McSwain).
A woman stands by a brick wall adorned with fake spider webs. They're dressed in a black hoodie wearing a giant pin with the text "ALBION COLLEGE LIBRARY" and a squirrel logo, along with a purple sash featuring the same text and logo. The person is in black pants, sporting black squirrel ears and a tail, and holding a black stuffed animal squirrel on her wrist.
Director of the Library, contest host and contestant Jill Marie Mason poses to show off her costume as “Stocky” the black squirrel (Photo illustration by Seiji McSwain).
A man with a wolf mask and gloves, stands in front of a brick wall with fake spider webs. The costume includes a black werewolf mask with ears, black furry gloves with claws, and a dark blue and red hoodie. The person is posing with hands raised, mimicking a werewolf stance.
English Professor and contest judge Ian MacInnes poses in a growling stance to show off his wolf costume (Photo illustration by Seiji McSwain).

