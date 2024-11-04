Photos: Everything But Ghosts and Ghouls at the Library’s Costume Contest

One of the bigger Halloween events on campus is the annual costume contest, open to everyone on campus, whether it be students and faculty in-person or submissions via photo and pinned on a whiteboard.

This year’s costume contest, hosted by the Albion College Library, was held in Mudd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and judged by last year’s winner, Alma junior Bonnie Lord, English Professor Ian MacInnes and President Wayne Webster.

According to judges MacInnes and Webster, each costume was judged based on creativity, relevancy and overall look.

“I like costumes where they put creative effort in the costume itself,” MacInnes said.

Webster added to the standards by giving extra points and kudos to costumes that evoke nostalgia or are easily recognizable.

“It either has some trendiness or gives you a nostalgic feeling,” Webster said.

Prizes consisted of gift baskets, Biggby Coffee gift cards and two library sweatshirts.

The winners were Communications Professor Katey Price as Agatha Harkness in third, Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Arndts as Cruella de Vil in second and TRIO Student Support Services Program Director Jackie Gutierrez as a Día de Muertos Calavera in first.

Bonnie Lord is the managing editor of the Pleiad.