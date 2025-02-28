Photos: Women’s Basketball Moves on to MIAA Championship Semifinals, Routes Alma 69-52

The student section holds their hands in the air in silence as Houghton sophomore, Meghan Trewhella, shoots a free throw. The holding of hands in the air is a superstitious action that is commonly performed at all basketball games to give the player good luck during the shot (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Applause and boos, lacrosse sticks banging on stands and the numerous different chants from the student
Portland junior, Ava Guilford, stands near the sideline looking to inbound the ball after an out of bounds call on the court. Okemos junior, Payton Baker, looks to Guilford to signal for the inbound pass (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
section are things that you will hear during an “electric” Albion College basketball game.
The game was marketed by Albion College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as a “Greek Life Night/Jersey Out“ game.
The Albion women’s basketball team is currently in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championship tournament . The team defeated Alma College 69-52 in the quarter finals and moves on to the semi-finals today to face Trine University in Angola, Indiana at 7:30 p.m.
As the ball dribbled down the court and the final seconds ticked away, the crowd erupted into cheers and the final buzzer sounded: A moment Okemos senior Emma Cooke said was “electric.”
”Everybody showed up, it made us play so much better,” Cooke said. “We all had energy on the court, our bench was amazing, it was so fun.”
The women’s basketball team huddles up around Head Coach, Doreen Carden, during halftime to discuss the plan for the second half of the game. The team was up 31-30 by the end of the first half (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Cooke laughs on the court with Alma forward and Lyons junior, Breckyn Werner (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Baker dribbles the ball in preparation for a free throw. “Once I’m on the line I don’t think about anything and just tell myself I got this shot,” Baker wrote via email yesterday. “I just think of all the people who have got me to this point and have supported me like my teammates and family” (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Guilford shoots a contested shot close to the basket (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Guilford dribbles the ball up the court after calling a play for the offensive approach. The play is being called to orchestrate the offense’s onslaught, leading to scoring 20 points in the final quarter (Photo by Seiji McSwain).
Seiji McSwain is a sophomore student from Las Vegas, Nevada and is a Sport Communication major at Albion College. He writes about any sports topics relating to the NFL, NBA, NCAA, Albion College sports and news about sports journalism. He enjoys watching sports, listening to music and video editing.
