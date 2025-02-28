Photos: Women’s Basketball Moves on to MIAA Championship Semifinals, Routes Alma 69-52

Applause and boos, lacrosse sticks banging on stands and the numerous different chants from the student

section are things that you will hear during an “electric” Albion College basketball game.

The game was marketed by Albion College’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) as a “Greek Life Night/Jersey Out“ game.

The Albion women’s basketball team is currently in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championship tournament. The team defeated Alma College 69-52 in the quarter finals and moves on to the semi-finals today to face Trine University in Angola, Indiana at 7:30 p.m.

As the ball dribbled down the court and the final seconds ticked away, the crowd erupted into cheers and the final buzzer sounded: A moment Okemos senior Emma Cooke said was “electric.”

”Everybody showed up, it made us play so much better,” Cooke said. “We all had energy on the court, our bench was amazing, it was so fun.”