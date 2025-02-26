Photos: BSA Hosts First Annual James A. Welton Legacy Gala

On Saturday, Albion’s Black Student Alliance (BSA) hosted the first ever James A. Welton Legacy Gala, meant to celebrate the first ever African American man to graduate from Albion College, James A. Welton, alumnus 1904.

Detroit sophomore and BSA Event Coordinator Ja’Nice Davis said Welton “made a huge impact for the Black community” and diversity efforts in general.

Albion junior and Alumni Coordinator Jayshon Russ said he felt “prideful” about the gala and the way that Welton contributed to Albion.

“I feel like he kind of paved the way,” Russ said. “He kind of set the standard for Black men that come to Albion.”

Detroit junior and BSA Historian Hailey Manson-Wilson said it’s “so crucial” to learn about Black history.

“So for Black alliance to do it this time right now, before it all goes away, it’s gonna be a good contribution,” Manson-Wilson said.

Lizzy Kelley also contributed reporting to this story.

Corrections – 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Spelling of Manson-Wilson’s name was corrected, and BSA President’s title was added.