Photos: BSA Hosts First Annual James A. Welton Legacy Gala

February 26, 2025 Finn Brady News, Photos 0

A group of people stand beside black chairs with yellow bows on the back in a large hall decorated with the colors black, yellow and white. Each guest is dressed in formal attire, and are looking toward something in the distance.
Guests at the James A. Welton Legacy Gala stand together as the Alyse King Band performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The band continued to play music by Black and African American artists for the remainder of the gala (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

On Saturday, Albion’s Black Student Alliance (BSA) hosted the first ever James A. Welton Legacy Gala, meant to celebrate the first ever African American man to graduate from Albion College, James A. Welton, alumnus 1904.

Detroit sophomore and BSA Event Coordinator Ja’Nice Davis said Welton “made a huge impact for the Black community” and diversity efforts in general.

Albion junior and Alumni Coordinator Jayshon Russ said he felt “prideful” about the gala and the way that Welton contributed to Albion.

“I feel like he kind of paved the way,” Russ said. “He kind of set the standard for Black men that come to Albion.”

Detroit junior and BSA Historian Hailey Manson-Wilson said it’s “so crucial” to learn about Black history.

“So for Black alliance to do it this time right now, before it all goes away,  it’s gonna be a good contribution,” Manson-Wilson said.

Two senior men stand on either side of a senior woman. The men are wearing black and white suits, one with a striped tie and the other a black bowtie. The woman is wearing a dark forest green dress.
Emeritus history professor Wesley Arden Dick poses for a picture with his friends, Darrell Willam, alumnus ‘77 and Yolanda Willam (Photo illustration by Finley Brady).
Two young women descend a flight of wooden stairs with yellow, white and black balloons fastened to the outside of the railings. The girl on the left is wearing a green dress with gold accents down the font with her hair down, the girl on the right has a red dress with a slit on the right side with her hair styled up.
Chicago sophomore and BSA President Tatiyana Oliver and Chicago senior and BSA Treasurer Joy Babatunde descend the staircase to enter the gala. Each wore formal attire in accordance with the event’s attire guidelines (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
Standing in the center of four round tables are two older women: one wearing a pink long dress and the other wearing a black sparkly dress. Behind them is a large wooden staircase with balloons tied to the railings from top to bottom.
Attendees of the gala stand within the event space, mingling. Each table had a card with a different individual’s name printed on it, something Davis said, “was done to educate, honor and recognize the contributions of those who have paved the way for progress and change” (Photo by Finley Brady).

Lizzy Kelley also contributed reporting to this story.

Corrections – 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: Spelling of Manson-Wilson’s name was corrected, and BSA President’s title was added.

