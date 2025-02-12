Photos: AC Drip’s 4th Annual Fashion Show Celebrates the ‘Evolution of Fashion’

Detroit sophomore Ja’Nice Davis walks the runway. Davis took the stage after the host asked for audience members to participate (Photos by Bella Bakeman).
On Saturday night, Albion College (AC) Drip hosted its annual fashion show in the KC Stack. It featured the modeling categories “Free-Style, Y2K, 80s, Monochromatic, Ethnicity, Jorts vs. Skorts, Varsity, Textiles, Tea Party, Formality and Hoedown.”
Detroit junior and AC Drip secretary Hailey Manson-Wilson said the theme “Evolution of Fashion” stemmed from a realization:
“It is 2025, so it’s been over 20 years since a lot of us were born, and we wanted to do an evolution of fashion from then until now,” Manson-Wilson said.
Chicago senior and AC Drip President Joy Babatunde said the show was open to anyone with an outfit that fit a specific category.
“For some walks, you do have to add to fit the theme, you have to add some choreo,” Babatunde said.
Detroit senior and AC Drip Vice President Tynayia George said that the show also served as a tribute to cultural influences in fashion.
“A lot of them just pay homage to Black culture,” George said.
Babatunde said AC Drip wanted to “look at how our clothing now has been impacted and came from clothes from a while back and put it more so into the Black History Month.”
For Manson-Wilson, the event was about more than just fashion.
“It’s a moment that allows us to be free from the burdens of the world, not to think about what’s going on and to just have fun,” Manson-Wilson said.
Manson-Wilson added that she wanted the audience to “take away the sense of fashion and how it’s changed.”
“We’ve seen these people wear these outfits in the past, and we know that it can be brought back,” Manson-Wilson said.
Bella Bakeman also contributed reporting to this story.
Detroit sophomore Terrell Wright walks the stage sporting leather and shades. Wright was the first participant of the AC Drip Fashion Show, walking in the Freestyle category (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
Detroit senior and AC Drip Vice President Tynayia George poses alongside Detroit junior and AC Drip secretary Hailey Manson-Wilson in the Y2K category. The pair walked out a second time when the host of the fashion show Muskegon senior MarTaven Hardy-Freeman said, “Fit so fire you had to see it twice” (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
George walks down the runway, puckering her lips, in the Monochromatic category. “I actually dress these types of ways in real life, so it’s just nice that I get the opportunity to showcase that I’m very versatile about the way I dress,” George said (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
President of AC Drip and Chicago senior Joy Babatunde walks in the Textiles category. This was only one of the many categories Babatunde walked in (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
Detroit junior Bria Jackson throws a basketball to fellow Detroit junior Kaylun Butler in the Varsity category (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
Jackson sits on a basketball during her second walk-through, posing for the camera (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
Chicago junior Zay Cummings runs toward backstage in his jorts fit in the Jorts vs. Skorts category (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
Jackson and Wright returned to the floor for the Hoedown category. This was the final category and after the show ended the audience started chanting to Jackson, “Go Bria! Go Bria!” (Photo by Bella Bakeman)
Hardy-Freeman dances with the rest of the AC Drip and fashion show participants. As the show wrapped, the audience erupted in applause (Photo by Bella Bakeman).
