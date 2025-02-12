Photos: AC Drip’s 4th Annual Fashion Show Celebrates the ‘Evolution of Fashion’

On Saturday night, Albion College (AC) Drip hosted its annual fashion show in the KC Stack. It featured the modeling categories “Free-Style, Y2K, 80s, Monochromatic, Ethnicity, Jorts vs. Skorts, Varsity, Textiles, Tea Party, Formality and Hoedown.”

Detroit junior and AC Drip secretary Hailey Manson-Wilson said the theme “Evolution of Fashion” stemmed from a realization:

“It is 2025, so it’s been over 20 years since a lot of us were born, and we wanted to do an evolution of fashion from then until now,” Manson-Wilson said.

Chicago senior and AC Drip President Joy Babatunde said the show was open to anyone with an outfit that fit a specific category.

“For some walks, you do have to add to fit the theme, you have to add some choreo,” Babatunde said.

Detroit senior and AC Drip Vice President Tynayia George said that the show also served as a tribute to cultural influences in fashion.

“A lot of them just pay homage to Black culture,” George said.

Babatunde said AC Drip wanted to “look at how our clothing now has been impacted and came from clothes from a while back and put it more so into the Black History Month.”

For Manson-Wilson, the event was about more than just fashion.

“It’s a moment that allows us to be free from the burdens of the world, not to think about what’s going on and to just have fun,” Manson-Wilson said.

Manson-Wilson added that she wanted the audience to “take away the sense of fashion and how it’s changed.”

“We’ve seen these people wear these outfits in the past, and we know that it can be brought back,” Manson-Wilson said.

Bella Bakeman also contributed reporting to this story.