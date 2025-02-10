Opinion: 10 Ways I Practice Self-Love

February tends to be centered on romantic relationships and love. As someone who has struggled with loving themself, this time has always been tough for me. While I am not a mental health professional, I’ve put together a college-friendly list of things that help me cultivate self-love.

1. Doing My Nails

Spending two to five hours doing my nails is a small meaningful act of self care. I usually do my own gel manicures, though this is after a lot of practice.

For anyone not wanting to spend a lot of time or risk a gel allergic reaction, I highly recommend the Sally Hanson insta-dri nail polish. It’s about $8 and dries in a minute or less. Pro tip: Uncured gel should never be left on the skin, as it increases the risk for contact dermatitis and other allergies.

Painting my nails gives me something to look forward to, and makes me proud that I can accomplish something which is hard for me.

2. Moving My Body

I have never considered myself athletic, but I find moving my body helps a lot with my overall mental health. I don’t mean just working out at the Dow. I tend to do dorm workouts by myself, as it makes me feel less self-conscious.

My Favorite low effort workouts include Pilates, Yoga and Just Dance for fun. They can all be budget friendly with free videos and very low effort.

After the workouts, I feel accomplished. I try not to think about being pretty or having a “better body” as my goal. Rather, I look at it more like I am doing what’s best for me, and me alone.

3. Watching Movies

I’m a homebody, so I love watching movies and shows. It gives me a well-needed break from reality, especially during a busy week.

My family loves movie nights, and watching some of my favorites makes me feel at home. Some of my favorite movies include but are not limited to, “The Great Gatsby” (2013), “Cocaine Bear” (2023) and “The Great Outdoors” (1988).

4. Journaling

Even though journaling has been commercialized in recent years, remember that pretty journals or daily journaling is not necessary. My first journal was a 99 cent notebook with a bunch of stickers on the cover.

I like using a guided journal because it’s easy to follow, but that’s not necessary, you can also start out using prompts, like I did.

Journaling helps me process thoughts and feelings that I can’t talk about with family or friends. It gives me an avenue to express what I feel without being judged.

5. Talking with Loved Ones

My family is one of the most important things in my life, and though I’m busy, I try to call at least once a week. I also have them on speed dial in case I stub my toe and need to cry about it.

If I can’t talk to my family, I have a support system at school as well. My partner, friends and therapy all help support me. Having a support system lets me know I am not alone.

6. Reading

I am a reader, always have been and probably always will be. Attending college, however, has left me either no time to read or too tired to do so. Reading was my escape for the longest time as a little kid, so this semester it’s been my goal to sit down and read more.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, my favorite book of all time is “The Grace Year” by Kim Liggett, a dystopian fantasy where young women are sent off to kill their “magic” before marriage or lifelong labor. It is a page turner with feminist ideals and ideas ingrained into the story; a story of choice and wanting to have that choice.

7. Making Art

I’ve been drawing most of my life. I don’t have much time to draw these days but when I do, I love doing it. I’ll put on a YouTube video or podcast in the background and I can just let my emotions flow on paper; it’s therapeutic.

Art therapy is very much a real thing and it helps. According to the American Art Therapy Association, “art therapy helps people feel more in control of their own lives, and helps relieve anxiety and depression.” I can attest to that feeling.

You don’t need to be artsy to take advantage of art therapy. If you have markers, crayons or colored pencils there are free coloring sheets online that you can print off!

8. Getting a Little Treat Once in a While

My definition of a little treat might be different than someone else’s. I love getting a small coffee every once in a while, but I try to make my treats something I will adore.

I’m a collector of Hello Kitty and Friends mini figures, blind boxes and stuffed animals. Coffee only lasts so long, but if I get myself any of these out and about, I know I will love and cherish them for a long time.

On my worst days, a small sweet treat, coffee or random purchase can help. As a college student, however, I have little money to spend on such things. So I ask myself these three questions:

How am I feeling today? How much money do I have? How long will this bring me joy?

I tend to get these treats after a big accomplishment as a “thank you” to myself for working so hard – which I think everyone would benefit from.

9. Celebrating My Accomplishments

During high school, I never took time to pat myself on the back for my accomplishments because I could always be better. This, unsurprisingly, made me feel that I could never be good enough for myself or anyone else. If you feel that way, that voice is wrong.

Since coming to Albion, I’ve been trying to practice celebrating my accomplishments – like getting a 91% on a first exam or making the Dean’s List last semester.

10. Giving Myself Grace

The last thing I do is give myself grace to be human. We are not robots, we have feelings, we make mistakes and we can find it hard to get out of bed in the morning – that is okay.

I am not routinely working out or journaling because some days I physically can’t bring myself to, and that is completely fine. Sometimes life sucks, and it’s mostly out of our control.

Taking time to feel out your emotions and give yourself room to feel utterly awful some days is the biggest action of self-love we can do for ourselves. Which will help us make a thriving, more loving future.