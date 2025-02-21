Homophobic Graffiti Found in Wesley Hall; Campus Safety, Community Living Begin Investigation

On Monday around 9 a.m., Charlotte first-year James Coney was headed to his 9:15 a.m. class when he looked to his left and saw “Gay lives Dont Matter” written on the wall in the second-floor stairwell in the east wing of Wesley Hall.

“My heart kind of sunk, I mean it’s crazy to see that,” Coney said. “You don’t usually see such outward bigotry anywhere – especially on campus – it was a bit scary.”

Lexi Binning, Rockford, Illinois, first-year lives in the gender-inclusive hallway, located in central Wesley on the second floor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the placement of it was targeted because it’s right in the stairwell where everyone who lives in my hallway goes through to leave,” Binning said, adding that this is not the first time there have been bias-incidents in his hallway.

Binning said that in the past members of his hallway have called him names, including homophobic and transphobic slurs.

“Even though it’s the gender-inclusive hallway, we definitely have people living there that don’t support anything queer,” Binning said.

Coney said the first thing he did was take a photo. Then he emailed Clare Russell, his area coordinator, who told him to fill out a bias-incident report, which he did immediately. Like Coney, Binning saw the graffiti on his way to his 9:15 a.m. class, took a photo and “grabbed” his Community Assistant who reported it as well.

Director of Community Living Joey Koehn said he was unable to provide additional information regarding the graffiti because the incident is “under investigation” by Campus Safety.

According to Associate Director for the Office of Belonging (OOB) Rivkah Gamble, a bias incident report should be filed following instances of bias or discrimination. It can be anonymously filed, but it does not have to be, Gamble said.

Bias incident reports are reviewed within 48 hours by the OOB and Director of the Anna Howard-Shaw Center for Gender Equity & Victim Advocacy Lisa Winchell-Caldwell, according to the bias reporting page of the OOB’s website.

According to the Discriminatory Harassment section of the Albion College student handbook, “The College prohibits any acts of intimidation, or any behaviors that demean, slur or stereotype an individual or group based on the basis of sexual orientation,” including “written remarks” and “illustrations.”

If the bias incident report includes issues of student conduct or is in violation of the law, the report is sent to Campus Safety, whether or not it was anonymously submitted, Gamble said.

The Irresponsible Student Actions section of the handbook states that “students who individually or in groups commit, engage in or plan (whether or not a plan is carried out) a violation of any College policy are subject to disciplinary action that may result in suspension or expulsion,” including “damage or destruction of College property.”

According to an emailed statement sent to the Pleiad on Wednesday from Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students Leroy Wright, the investigation is in partnership with the OOB and Community Living Office.

“Please know, I am an advocate and supporter of our LGBTQIA+ communities at Albion College,” Wright said via email. “This cowardly behavior has no place in our community and will be adjudicated accordingly.”

Binning said that he has received no communication from his area coordinator or anyone else “addressing the situation.”

“It’s just kind of annoying because it feels like everything is being ignored,” Binning said.

“I know that the Campus is very tolerant and the College has done a great job at making people feel welcome – I’m glad for that, but even still – things like this are happening,” Coney said.

Resources For Students

Unrelated to the incident, the OOB is offering fireside chats on Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. “where people can just come, have some snacks, do some crafts, talk about how they’re feeling – we don’t have any answers, but we can be in community together,” Gamble said.

Director of the Center for Gender Equity & Victim Advocacy Lisa Winchell-Caldwell said she offers one-on-one drop-in or scheduled meetings that can include discussions about self-care, de-escalation techniques, advocacy and community.

“(These acts) are a reflection of what someone is choosing to do, but that’s not a reflection of (LGBTQ+ students’) actual belonging or value in our community,” Winchell-Caldwell said. “I want those students here, I’m here for them – that’s my whole function – and I want them to know that I’m here and that they’re valued.”

This is a developing story, if you have information about the incident email pleiad@albion.edu.