Editorial: The Pleiad is Committed to Inclusive Storytelling, DEI

The Pleiad believes in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). We will continue to strive to provide equitable opportunities to applicants and sources through a lens of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

We will continue to practice AP Style’s inclusive storytelling, which “seeks to truly represent all people around the globe.” We will give voice and visibility to “those who have been missing or misrepresented in traditional narratives of both history and daily journalism.”

According to The Pleiad’s handbook, our mission is “accuracy, truth, integrity and representing the diverse perspectives of Albion College students.”

Albion College is a diverse community, and that community deserves to be equitably reflected in its on-campus news publication. Through inclusive storytelling we want our readers and viewers to “recognize themselves in our stories, and to better understand people who differ from them.”

President Donald Trump’s executive order titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” refers to DEI as “illegal” and “immoral discrimination.”

DEI is not immoral, nor does it encourage discrimination. It seeks to prevent discrimination. It is the dismantling of these programs that allows and invites discrimination.

These DEI programs seek to fill in the gaps that centuries of oppression have created. Nothing can be truly equal if equitable opportunities are not provided.

The Pleiad is and will stay committed to the mission of creating content in which everyone is represented.