Black historical figures that heavily influenced modern inventions that we use or see everyday. This comic uses information from biography.com/black-history-month and blackpast.org (Illustration by Noah Guevara).

About Noah Guevara 5 Articles

Noah Guevara is a first-year from Dallas, Texas. He is majoring in Biology on the pre-vet track. Noah seeks to bring awareness about disabilities/accessibility and and visual clarity to his audience. Can be found wheeling around or stomping with a cane, always willing to say hi. Contact Noah via email nag12@albion.edu