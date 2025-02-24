‘Anyone Can Step Up’: Men’s Basketball Prepares for Playoffs

Albion College’s men’s basketball team lost to Hope College on Saturday in the final game of the 2024-2025 regular season.

The Briton’s record is 10-15 following the loss, placing them as the No. 5 seed in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) tournament. They will travel to Olivet to compete in the first round Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Head coach Jody May said the team will perform well in the tournament if they trust the process they have been applying throughout the season.

“We have a thing: play hard, play smart, play tough, play together,” May said. “If we do those things, I think we’re going to set ourselves up to be successful.”

May said the team set several goals at the start of the season that they have accomplished throughout the year.

“We want to win academically, we want to win as a family, we want to win socially and we want to win from a basketball standpoint,” May said. “There’s four big areas, and I feel that this group is doing an unbelievable job.”

Academic success was a major focus for the basketball team this year. May said the team’s performance in the classroom was “excellent” during the fall semester.

“We just had the highest GPA since I’ve been at Albion for a semester for a team,” May said.

Marco Lucchesi, Ann Arbor fifth-year senior, is a captain on the basketball team. Lucchesi said the team’s main goal is to win a championship. He added that by playing hard and racking up wins during the season, they have made progress in reaching their target.

“Each day we’re working towards that one main goal,” Lucchesi said.

Lucchesi said one of the team’s best strengths is chemistry, adding that the connection he feels with his team has been especially strong this season.

“Out of all the teams I’ve been on here, this is probably the best team chemistry, the closest team we’ve had,” Lucchesi said.

He added that the closeness of the basketball team is part of what initially drew him to Albion, and this quality has not changed in his time as a student-athlete.

“I definitely made the right decision,” Lucchesi said. “I don’t have any regrets coming here.”

May also said team cohesion has been high this past year.

“Our team chemistry and culture, we work really hard at those things, and I feel it’s in a really good spot right now,” May said.

The team has taken on many leadership roles on and off the court, May said. In addition to supporting each other during the season, players have put in work in the off-season to become exceptional leaders.

“We read a book this summer together and did a chapter a week and discussed it online,” May said. “I think these guys have done a great job from a leadership standpoint.”

May added that anyone can be a leader, which plays a part in the team’s positive environment. During their game against Trine University on Feb. 12, Shelby Township first-year Mason Brodi came off the bench and scored 15 points for the Britons, giving the team “that spark” they needed.

“We try to create a place where you don’t have to be a captain to lead,” May said, adding that players of any class are encouraged to use their voices.

Lucchesi said that he and the other captains reinforce the idea that any team member can take on a leadership role.

“We have a culture and environment where anyone can step up, anyone can call somebody out and say whatever they want,” Lucchesi said.

Lucchesi said that his own leadership skills have improved this season. One piece of advice he has for younger players looking to grow into leadership roles is to push through the tougher days.

“There’s going to be days you want to quit,” Lucchesi said. “Don’t. Don’t quit.”

If the Britons win on Wednesday, they will advance to the semifinal round in the MIAA tournament. According to Lucchesi, making it to the semifinals is only the first step for the team to reach their championship goal.

“We need to win as many games as possible,” Lucchesi said. “Keep playing hard and play the best we can.”