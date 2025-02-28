Albion College VITA Program: ‘We Prepare Taxes For People, For Free’

Before this semester, Nairobi, Kenya, junior Leoné Macharia paid a percentage of his tax return to file his taxes using online programs like TurboTax. Now, as a volunteer for the Albion College Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, Macharia said he files for free.

According to Department Secretary of Economics and Management Renée Harlow, for any students, faculty, staff and community members making $67,000 or less per year, the Albion College VITA program offers free income tax preparation through April 9.

“We prepare taxes for people, for free,” Harlow said. “It’s a really great thing for the Albion community. We have a lot of community members that have been coming for years here.”

The program, according to assistant professor of accounting and Faculty Advisor of the Accounting Society Connie O’Brien, is sponsored by the Accounting Society, a student organization focused on providing professional development for accounting students at Albion College.

“It helps students be better prepared either for college-related items or careers,” O’Brien said.

VITA volunteers participate in the program through a 0.5 unit course, though Harlow said volunteers are not required to be accounting majors, adding that English majors have volunteered before.

How Does The VITA Program Work?

The program, which Harlow said is “booked now into March,” allows clients to make appointments on Wednesdays between 1-5 p.m. After finding a date that is “mutually agreeable” over email, Harlow said she gives the client a checklist and intake sheet, to “make sure everything on there that applies to you, you bring.”

At the appointment, clients then work with one or more student volunteers like Sylvania, Ohio, senior Garrett Draper.

Harlow said the program is currently offered for student volunteers to take as a 0.5 unit course, where they are trained and take three exams before working with clients, “so they know what to ask the clients, and do it correctly.”

“Every tax return is different. It’s not copy-paste for everything,” Marachia said.

Draper said one of the first things he asks students is if they are currently claimed as a dependent by a parent or guardian.

“If they are claimed, we can unfortunately not help them file their taxes by themselves,” Draper said.

If volunteers have any questions during the process, the program is equipped with two advisors: O’Brien and associate professor of accounting John Bedient, both Certified Public Accountants.

Clients start their appointment by first sitting down with a volunteer or two and answering some questions to “get the lay of the land,” Bedient said. Then, the volunteer copies their documents, returns the originals to the client and uses the copies to file the forms at a computer in a nearby room, using software Bedient said is provided by the IRS. After the return is filed, either O’Brien or Bedient reviews the work before it is submitted.

For students who work in Albion, even if they are not permanent residents, any income they earn in the city is taxable, a policy Bedient said is common for many industrial cities in Michigan.

Saving Money, Giving Back

Marlette junior and program volunteer Emily Martinez said she normally uses TurboTax to file her income taxes, but this year filed through VITA to avoid the fees TurboTax charges.

“It was going to be a pretty big chunk of money out of the return I was supposed to get,” Martinez said. “It’s pretty good not having to spend $100 to get them done.”

Jackson residents Judy and Jim Wilson have filed with the program for two years; according to Judy Wilson, the couple are “satisfied customers.”

“We’re very happy with the service we got,” Judy Wilson said. “We got money back and hopefully we will this year too.”

Beyond the benefits as a client, Martinez added that there are several benefits for volunteers. Not only does the program give Martinez more experience filing taxes, she said it changed her attitude.

“I thought taxes were kind of horrible until I did this,” Martinez said. “I honestly don’t mind it that much anymore.”

Macharia also said volunteering with the program has helped him build confidence.

“With VITA, you get the experience of actually being in a work setting,” Macharia said. “You’re becoming more confident the more you do it.”

After some time gaining real-life experience, Macharia said the work is “enjoyable, because you’re not scared to fly.”

Draper said the program is beneficial for clients and volunteers alike.

“It’s been nice being able to give back to them and get their taxes done for free,” Draper said.

Advice For Those Filing

As the days pass and the April 15 deadline for federal income taxes approaches, Harlow said to make sure to file ahead of time.

“Don’t wait until the last minute, or you’ll file an extension,” Harlow said.

Draper also noted the approaching deadline, adding that accuracy is just as important while filing.

“Make sure you do it correctly; nobody ever wants to get audited and be under scrutiny by the IRS,” Draper said. “If any student is looking to get their tax return done, we’d be willing to help them.”