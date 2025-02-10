A Local Guide to Assembling a Thoughtful, Affordable Gift for Your Valentine

It’s four days from Valentine’s Day. Do you have a gift for your significant other?

If you answered no, don’t worry, it’s not too late. If you have $2 and 30 minutes, you’ll be just fine.

If you’re thinking, “I don’t need to get my partner a Valentine’s Day gift; it’s a stupid holiday fueled by capitalism,” tread carefully. Not getting your partner anything for Valentine’s Day could send the message that you don’t care about them enough to put any effort into doing something special for them.

If you don’t want to get in hot water with your hot date, get them a Valentine’s Day gift. If you’re on a budget, or you don’t have a car, that’s no problem. Downtown Albion is within walking distance from campus, and there are lots of small businesses – plus one not-so-small business – where you can conduct your Valentine’s Day shopping.

The most important part about a Valentine’s Day gift is that you get one. For this holiday, it really is the thought that counts.

Here’s a budgeted guide to buying a locally sourced Valentine’s gift that’s right for your relationship.

The Basics: Chocolate and a Card

The bare minimum for a Valentine’s Day gift is a card and a box of chocolates. Parks Drug Store has a selection of $1 Valentine’s Day cards and is an 11-minute walk from campus. A card is essential, and the front of it doesn’t even matter very much, it’s what you write on the inside. It doesn’t have to be a long message, or endlessly romantic or poetic. Just say that you’re happy they’re your Valentine! Just the act of writing out a message shows thought and care.

A box of chocolates is pretty self-explanatory – it’s a classic! And you can get a variety of them from Dollar General for as low as $1.25. For a local touch, you could instead go to Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop. They have a collection of festive treats, including jumbo chocolate-covered marshmallows with red and pink sprinkles for $3.50 each!

There’s nothing wrong with sticking to the basics. A heartfelt card and some chocolate are sure to be appreciated by any date.

Movin’ on Up: Adding Flowers and a Bear

Anna’s House of Flowers, just a few doors down from Parks Drug Store, sells individually wrapped roses for $6 and cute Valentine’s Day balloons for $4. They also have beautiful bouquets, but they’re a bit above the average college student’s budget. Dollar General has a wide array of fake flowers, ranging from $3 to $6.

A cute stuffed animal is another classic Valentine’s Day gift. Stirling Books and Brew has quite the stuffed animal collection, including an array of teddy bears, squirrels and dinosaurs, ranging from $12 to $15. If you’re still hanging around Dollar General, they’ve got teddy bears there for $1 to $3.

Pulling Out the Big Guns: Getting Personal

By this point, you’ll probably want a container for these goodies. You can find a basket at Anna’s House of Flowers, a gift bag at Parks Drug Store or a box at Dollar General.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can fill out your container with some of your partner’s favorite treats. Superior Street Mercantile has a ton of name-brand individually sold drinks, in all different flavors. Pro tip: to fit the Valentine’s theme, go with a flavor like strawberry, cherry or fruit punch. The store also has plenty of candy and snacks, including festive options like pink yogurt-covered pretzels.

The last touch is a fun, non-edible personal item. This could be your Valentine’s favorite book from Stirling Books and Brew, crystal bracelets from Pure Albion or scented candles from Anna’s House of Flowers.

Bonus: Thinking Outside the (Gift) Box

Your Valentine’s Day gift doesn’t have to be confined to a basket! You might take your bae to get their nails done at Foxy Nails, or take them to see a movie at the Bohm for “True Love Tuesdays.” Also, the Foundry Bakehouse and Deli is accepting pre-orders on special Valentine’s Day-themed baked goods until Tuesday.

No matter what you decide to get your special someone for Valentine’s Day, it’ll sure be better than nothing. You’ll let them know that they’re the one you’re thinking of on this special day. Here’s hoping that they get you something back!

On your shopping trip, you can use this handy-dandy map to remember where you’re going, and what that store has to offer.