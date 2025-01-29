Review: Sip Happens: A Local Espresso Taste Test

If you know me, you know I love coffee.

Do I need to have a coffee in the morning before I become a functioning person in society? Of course I do. It’s 2025 and we have the whole state of the world to think about, who doesn’t?

When it comes to drinking espresso, I like to think I’m on a mission: a caffeine fueled quest to find the perfect sip. We all know the one: that smooth, rich taste with just enough kick to wake you up, but not make you physically recoil.

So, I set out to see who could pull the best espresso shot near and around campus, with a line-up ranging from big name coffee chains to local hidden gems.

My Qualifications

I have been a coffee drinker since middle school. Whether it’s making my own cold brew at home, geeking out over brew methods or obsessively tasting espresso shots to get the perfect balance, coffee is always on my mind. I worked at a Starbucks for a few years, which really kicked off my obsession with learning about coffee. It wasn’t until I worked at a local coffee shop, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, that I learned even more about coffee roasts, brewing methods and pulling shots.

The Rating Scale

Espresso isn’t just about the taste; it’s a whole experience! Here’s what I paid close attention to:

The Crema: How thick is it, and how quickly does it fade?

The Taste: Is it bold, balanced, burnt or just plain bad?

The After Taste: Does it linger pleasantly, or does it hang around like an unwelcome uncle?

Strength: Is it too weak to notice, or does it have a WWE championship title because of the punch?

Visceral Reaction: Does the flavor make me physically recoil, or is it smooth enough to sip without hesitation?

The Grinds: On Campus

The Grinds is a good baseline since it’s so close and a primary stop for coffee on campus. This shot had a nice crema – off to a promising start! But, it tasted… burnt. That’s really the only word for it. The lingering aftertaste wasn’t doing me any favors either.

Honestly, this one made me grimace.

The Rating:

Crema: 5/10 points

Taste: Overpowering burnt flavor, 1/10 points

Aftertaste: 0/10 points

Strength: It definitely woke me up, 5/10 points

Visceral reaction: Yep, definitely had one of those!

Biggby Coffee: E Michigan Avenue ~1.0 Miles From Campus

I have a love-hate relationship with Biggby. Their Redbull drinks are pretty good, but I tend to stay away from their espresso drinks. In this shot, the crema didn’t stick around for long and died very quickly.

However, the taste was strong and more balanced than I expected. Still quite bitter, but it almost felt intentional, like it was bold without being overpowering. I’m not going to lie, there was a little bit of a recoiling situation going on but nothing too crazy, and no notable aftertaste. There were unfortunately some coffee grounds at the bottom, which could be a nice snack for later?

The Rating:

Crema: If you only just hung out a big longer… 2/10 points

Taste: 5/10 points

Aftertaste: 4/10

Strength: 6/10 points

Visceral reaction: I made a frowny face while hunching my shoulders

Stirling Books & Brew: N Superior St. ~1.0 Miles From Campus

Stirling is a cozy little spot where I used to do homework with friends on the weekends. Their espresso shot was different… The crema was pretty light and faded relatively fast. It wasn’t strong, but the flavor was mellow and with it being a little weak it was smoother going down. There was no serious recoiling happening, it was an easy-going espresso shot – not for purists, but it’s decent for a casual coffee drinker.

The Rating:

Crema: Very light, 4/10 points

Taste: More mellow, 5/10 points

Aftertaste: Pretty subtle, 4/10 points

Strength: Would definitely lose an arm wrestle 1/10 points

Visceral reaction: A crooked head turn

Jackson Coffee Company: S Mechanic St., Jackson ~20 Miles From Campus

Leaving Albion, I drove about 20 miles to a quaint indie-feeling coffee shop called Jackson Coffee.

Now, I love Jackson Coffee’s cold brew, but their espresso alone did not impress me. The crema was thin, and the flavor was flat. It was strong enough to notice but the taste wasn’t bold or exciting, it was just kind of existing. The aftertaste left me in need of water or something to cleanse my palette.

The Rating:

Crema: Light, almost gone, 2/10 points

Taste: 3/10 points

Aftertaste: 1/10 points

Strength: 6 points (it definitely hit me)

Visceral reaction: Huge frowny face that stayed on my face for a bit

Serendipity & The Brew: W Michigan Avenue, Marshall ~12 Miles From Campus

Leaving Jackson, I headed to downtown Marshall to try a shot from Serendipity, a cute coffee and gift shop! After multiple failed parking attempts, I made my way inside. This shot was dying in my hands before my eyes. The taste was smooth, pleasant and a little strong, but it had a nice balance that was hard to find in others. There was a bit of a bitterness, but nothing that would stay too long on the tongue.

The Rating:

Crema: Disintegrated on my walk to the table, 2/10

Taste: Very balanced with some nutty tasting notes, 6/10

Aftertaste: Bitter but went away quickly, 3/10

Strength: 5/10 points

Visceral reaction: None

Bonus Round: My Dorm’s Nespresso Machine

My Nespresso machine is my pride and joy. After going around to different coffee shops, I couldn’t resist putting my Nespresso machine up for the test. I have to admit, I’ve always been impressed with how consistently it delivers: it brings cafe-style espresso shots to my dorm room. The crema it produces is impressively thick and holds up longer than most of the shots I tried around town. The taste was smooth and bold without leaving any lingering aftertaste. For just being a machine that sits on top of my fridge, it does an excellent job of staying alive flavor wise.

The Rating:

Crema: Talented, brilliant

Taste: Incredible, amazing, showstopping

Aftertaste: Spectacular

Visceral reaction: None

Strength: WWE champion

The Results Are In

If I had to compare, I’d say my Nespresso machine outperformed some of the local coffee shops (sorry, Jackson Coffee), but it’s no substitute for the artistry of a properly pulled shot from a skilled barista.

Excluding the Nespresso machine, if I had to crown a winner, it’d be Serendipity for its strength and balance, with Biggby as a close second for its boldness and approachable flavor. Next comes Stirling with some potential, it just needs a bit more oomph to compete. Finally, Jackson Coffee and Starbucks close out the ranking.

Importantly, this was a simple espresso test, stripped down to the basics, to see how each shop handled the challenge. Espresso on its own is a tough thing to get right, it’s like the foundation of a house, but most people don’t just stop there. When you mix these shots into lattes, mochas or even Americanos, the end result can be absolutely delicious.

The beauty in coffee is that it’s not just about the espresso, it’s about the experience, the atmosphere and the creativity each shop brings to the table.

If you’re in the mood for a flavored latte, a mocha or just a cozy spot to hang out, all of these shops have something worth trying.