Opinion: You’re More Than a Student-Athlete

Coming into my first year at Albion as a student athlete, I expected soccer to be my life.

And for a while, it was. The women’s soccer season is in the fall, so I spent most of my first semester of college completely consumed by the sport. Every waking moment not spent in class was dedicated to Albion athletics.

Then, in early November, our season ended – and soccer disappeared from my schedule.

As someone who thrives on routine, I felt completely lost. My evenings and weekends were suddenly free, and I had no idea how to fill them. I spent my time after classes doom scrolling on TikTok and watching clips from the soccer season on repeat.

I quickly realized that I needed to fill my schedule. I eventually found things to do to keep myself sane, and I soon began to see the benefits of having time off from sports.

Taking A Much Needed Break

I hadn’t realized it at the time, but towards the end of the season, I was getting burnt out.

The constant demands that come with a busy season packed into a short period of time left me anxious and overwhelmed. I was also physically stressed – the aches and pains I would feel after games were taking longer to fade.

I felt even more exhausted a few days after our last game. With nothing to prepare for, my body was finally allowing me to feel the stress it was under. Another week proved to be what I needed to fully feel mentally and physically rested.

It became evident that taking time off and letting myself recover from a stressful season was very important. My brain and body were screaming at me to slow down – it was in my own best interest to listen to them.

Learning to Love Exercise

Once I felt like my body had rested enough, I gradually returned to working out.

Without the pressure of meeting a standard or passing a fitness test, I discovered that running and lifting can actually be fun – who would’ve thought? I put the sprints on hold and got into slower, long distance running. I tried new exercises in the gym and did what felt enjoyable. I also became interested in different types of exercising, like biking and walking.

Discovering low-impact workouts has given my body the break it’s needed from rigorous training and has helped me fall in love with new kinds of movement. Now I try to mix up my workouts every week so I don’t get bored with the same old routine.

Revisiting Old Interests, Discovering New Ones

One of the best things to come from my newfound free time was the resurgence of my hobbies.

I got back into reading, which is something I used to do religiously as a kid. I’m currently working my way through “The Night Ship” (2022) by Jess Kidd, a beautiful piece of historical fiction that’s been hard to put down.

Drawing is another hobby I’ve had more time for lately. Sometimes it’s a landscape piece on my iPad, and other times it’s a random doodle on some scrap paper. Whenever I feel like I need to sketch something, I give in to the urge.

Working for the Albion Pleiad is a newer interest of mine. I found this publication when I was searching for something to do after my season, and I knew it would help me explore my love for writing.

I wouldn’t have had time for any of these things without this break from soccer. While commitment to athletics is important, I’m learning that having other interests is just as necessary for personal happiness and motivation.

Catching up With Friends and Family

I loved seeing my friends and family members cheering me on from the stands during my games, but it wasn’t the same as actually spending time with them.

Now that I have more free time, I’m able to get together with the people I love.

I’ve met up with my hometown friends many times, usually at a café or ice cream shop (the best places to gossip). Chatting with them always serves as a great pick-me-up.

I have also been able to see my family more frequently. When I can’t squeeze in a trip home, I meet them for lunch or dinner in Jackson. Having my parents there when I need a little extra support has been incredibly helpful as I continue to adjust to college life.

Becoming an Academic Weapon

In the fall, my main focus was putting the “athlete” in student athlete.

I found it difficult to concentrate on school. Whether it was because I was consumed with thoughts about an upcoming practice or battling brain fog thanks to an away game the night before, focusing on my work was no easy feat.

Taking some time off from soccer has proven to be what I needed to help me stay present in the classroom. Now that I am more rested, energized and motivated, I find myself with a refreshed enthusiasm to learn.

Balance is Key

I had a lot of fun during the soccer season, and I miss being out on the field. But the last few months have taught me that putting all my energy towards one thing isn’t healthy or sustainable. Finding balance has allowed me to destress and focus on other things that bring me joy.

If you’re struggling without your sport, remember: You are more than just an athlete. Focus on other passions, try new things and connect with others. Get yourself into a new routine that will keep you motivated. Having multiple things to look forward to will help you take care of your mental well-being.

As an athlete, I’m excited for the next season – as a bookworm, I’m excited for my next read.

The beauty of being well-rounded? I get to be both.