Opinion: I Want More Fantasy in my ‘Romantasy’

“Romantasy” – a genre that blends romantic stories with fantastical worlds – has gained widespread popularity from platforms such as TikTok, spawning hundreds of new books. However, I feel like the rise in popularity has led to a decrease in quality, resulting in some truly excruciating reads.

The male and female leads often feel like carbon copies, following the same story beats and engaging in similar banter. While readers do love a familiar story, I find myself frustrated when engaging plots and intriguing stories are set aside in favor of the romantic relationship between the leads.

What is ‘Romantasy?’

Romantasy roots run deeper than most might think, tracing back all the way back to medieval legends like Queen Guinevere and Sir Lancelot. The genre itself is a blend of romance and fantasy, inviting readers to get lost in passionate romances set against fantastical creatures and worlds.

Its resurgence can largely be attributed to Sarah J. Maas’s “A Court of Thorns and Roses” (2015). It was originally categorized as young adult fantasy, until the publisher, Bloomsbury, rebranded it as romantasy in 2022.

Other popular novels followed, including Holly Black’s “Cruel Prince” (2018), Rebecca Ross’s “Divine Rivals” (2023) and Rebecca Yarros’s “Fourth Wing” (2023). Each of these novels capitalized on the rediscovery of the romantasy genre, marketing heavily towards book communities online, such as BookTok, Bookstagram and BookTube.

One important result of this genre that I cannot deny is the renewed spark for reading that spread across internet platforms. As creators reviewed and praised the genre, their content reached wider and wider audiences until its success reached Barnes and Noble, the largest retail bookstore that now plans to open up over fifty new locations in 2025.

However, as is often the case online, nothing is as perfect as it seems. Opinions on books have become polarized, with the most popular posts either praising or harshly criticizing the genre.

Romantasy lovers gush over the romance of the characters, mostly focusing on the male leads’ positive traits and romantic dynamics. They might comment on the beautiful aesthetic of the world, but the romance invariably takes center stage.

Those who aren’t as fond of romantasy question the lack of worldbuilding – the process of establishing a fantasy world – or confusing rules of the established world, along with the decisions and actions of the romantic leads. Romantasy sceptics often make fun of those who adore these books, poking holes in the perfect, loving romance.

I can see both sides of the coin, but I tend to fall in more with those who don’t hold excessive admiration for modern romantasy. Most of my anger comes from the differences between my expectations and what the novel is actually about.

I want to feel more immersed in the fantasy world the author is attempting to create. I want to experience the kinds of characters that live in the world, not just the inner circle of the romantic leads. A world feels more developed when there are more kinds of characters; when all we hear about are nobles, it makes the subjects of these fantasy kingdoms feel like mere pawns in a bigger game.

My Romantasy Experience

My latest disappointing read was Sarah A. Parker’s “When the Moon Hatched” (2024). I was initially drawn in by the beautiful cover and claims of a unique magic system, and I was willing to give the romance that came along with it a chance.

The novel started out amazing, and the magic framework was unlike anything I’d read in the past. My hopes were high for the first 100 pages, but then we were introduced to the male love interest, King Kaan.

From there, I was trapped inside the female lead’s head as she gave endless descriptions of his great height, his massive, rippling muscles, his sharp, handsome jawline and his deep, growling voice. Safe to say, after 300 pages, I was exhausted.

Where did the magic go? What happened to the beautiful world, without any romantic thoughts tainting it? I valued every glimpse I got into the way dragons functioned in the world, or the political intrigue past the leaders having personal gripes with each other.

My frustration was amplified after I finished this novel, as this wasn’t the only experience I’d had of that kind. It left me with a burning question: Why is good, detailed worldbuilding tossed aside for another scene of the same banter between the love interests?

I think because authors assume readers love the familiarity. And they do, readers love the escape a fantastical world gives from a world so plagued with hate and fear and danger.

I want that escape too. But, I also want an escape from the mold that has been created by romantasy.

Most readers have attributed the similarities between many male love interests to the man from “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” Rhysand. He is credited to be the inspiration of other authors who have a tall, dark and handsome man with shadow magic.

Where is the variety? Why not a love story featuring a skinny, nerdy protector whose greatest strength is his kindness?

My answer to these questions is that the majority of readers are women, and they want to lean into the fantasy of the tall, dark and handsome protector. While these kinds of men are conventionally attractive, they are not the only kind of strong protectors out there. Maybe he doesn’t have to be the tallest one there, and his best quality could be his extreme kindness and loyalty.

The female leads of romantasy novels aren’t exempt from this critique either. She is incredibly sassy, hardened by life and unexpectedly powerful – surpassing the male lead as he trains her. Maybe she could be shy and quiet, and both the plot and romance impact her personality as we watch her grow.

To enjoy some of these novels, I’ve had to turn my brain off. While that may be what some readers are looking for, it’s not what I want in a novel. I want the mystery to be gripping, I want to feel fear and intrigue with the characters and I want the little bits of romance to make me smile as I go along.

Even so, my luck has recently turned around with romantasy. My latest read, “The Half King” (2024) by Melissa Landers, successfully balanced romance and worldbuilding in a way that actually managed to engage me. Yes, the male lead shared some similarities to the archetype like being involved with shadow magic, but he was more than tall, dark and handsome. He was more understanding and kind than I’ve seen any male lead, reassuring the female lead just out of love, not to get anything from her.

I know that all seems like a low bar, but it brought back some of my hope that the genre of romantasy can be more than tropes and archetypes.

I’m not the only one who has noticed these similarities between novels and characters, so I have created two bingo cards for the male and female love interests. The next time you read a romantasy novel, check to see if you can get a bingo!