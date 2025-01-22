Opening Reception Presents ‘Exposure Pathways’ and ‘Passions’ in Bobbitt Visual Arts Center

Along with below-freezing temperatures, the new semester has brought a new rotation of exhibitions in the Bobbitt Visual Arts Center’s Munro and Dickinson Galleries.

On Friday afternoon, an opening reception was held for visiting artist Sarah Lindey’s piece, titled “Exposure Pathways”. The opening reception included refreshments and a gallery talk from Lindey.

In addition to the opening of Lindey’s gallery, the reception featured the opening of Albion senior Fox Dionysus’s gallery “Passions,” featuring prints curated from the Albion College Collection. Both galleries will be open from Jan. 17 – Feb. 8 during open gallery hours.

“Exposure Pathways” was originally created in 2018 as a representation of the Kalamazoo watershed, located next to the Plainwell Paper Mill, where Lindey said she was asked to do an installation.

“The whole structure is made from paper products I got in the abandoned mill. The piece is really simple, just folded up tubes that are then cut up and tabbed together. Everything is held together by water-based glue,” Lindey said during her talk.