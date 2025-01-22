Opening Reception Presents ‘Exposure Pathways’ and ‘Passions’ in Bobbitt Visual Arts Center

Students, faculty and community members line the walls of Munro Gallery on Friday for the first gallery talk of the semester, presented by visiting artist Sarah Lindey. “Since Albion is in the watershed, it seemed like the perfect chance to show the project,” Lindey said (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

Along with below-freezing temperatures, the new semester has brought a new rotation of exhibitions in the Bobbitt Visual Arts Center’s Munro and Dickinson Galleries. 

On Friday afternoon, an opening reception was held for visiting artist Sarah Lindey’s piece, titled “Exposure Pathways”. The opening reception included refreshments and a gallery talk from Lindey. 

In addition to the opening of Lindey’s gallery, the reception featured the opening of Albion senior Fox Dionysus’s gallery “Passions,” featuring prints curated from the Albion College Collection. Both galleries will be open from Jan. 17 – Feb. 8 during open gallery hours. 

“Exposure Pathways” was originally created in 2018 as a representation of the Kalamazoo watershed, located next to the Plainwell Paper Mill, where Lindey said she was asked to do an installation.

“The whole structure is made from paper products I got in the abandoned mill. The piece is really simple, just folded up tubes that are then cut up and tabbed together. Everything is held together by water-based glue,” Lindey said during her talk.

Two young women wearing heavy winter coats stand facing a small drawing displayed on the wall in front of them.
Hudsonville first-year Ashanti McKnight stands with Dallas first-year, Xochi Garcia Aguilar as they look at William Blake’s “Christ Trampling on Satan” displayed in the Dickinson Gallery (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
In the center of an empty room hangs a maze of small pipe-shaped pieces of paper. The dark black ceiling makes each wire suspending the piece visible.
“Exposure Pathways” suspended from the ceiling in the center of Munro Gallery (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A student looks at Martha Mayer Eriebacher’s piece “Apples, Bananas and Eggs” during the opening reception of the Dickinson Galleries curation (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A group of people stand against a long white wall as a woman with medium length hair and a blazer talks about the piece of art hanging in front of her.
Lindey speaks to the audience about her experience creating the piece she chose to display. Lindey discussed the materials and the time it took to make her piece, as well as allowing for a Q&A during her presentation (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
