Cheers to Responsible Drinking: New Spring Initiative for 21+ Students

Turning 21 at Albion College now comes with more than just the perks of gambling legally – it also opens the doors to “Albion Nights,” a series of exclusive, themed events.

On Monday, the Division of Student Development announced via an email sent to students aged 21 or older that, in partnership with Metz Culinary Management and support from President Webster, they will pilot responsible drinking events in The Old Keller, located in Lower Baldwin.

The events are set to run from 9 p.m. to midnight one Friday each month during the spring 2025 semester.

Vice President for Development and Dean of Students Leroy Wright said the initiative was created in response to student requests and interests.

“It’s not just for 21-year-olds to come in, have beer and wine, but also those who don’t drink that are 21 and older to have other refreshments and learn in that process,” Wright said.

General Manager of Metz Culinary Management Jeff Davis said that the events are free to attend and are intended to “give students even more access to do something other than hang in their room on a Friday night.”

Davis added that Metz is striving to work with local vendors. One upcoming event will feature Dark Horse Brewing Co, a brewery based in Marshall.

Mastering Milestone Etiquette

According to Inc Magazine, a business resource site, “people get an entry level job right after college or other training, usually when they’re between 20 and 25.”

With that milestone aligning with being legally allowed to drink, Wright said the events aim to address proper drinking etiquette in social settings such as the workplace.

“In a social setting, in your first employment job, how do you behave and how do you make sure that you’re carrying yourself with professionalism while socializing?” Wright said.

Wright added that the events were also planned with the understanding that students drink outside professional settings, “but it needs to be done in a safe and responsible way.”

To replicate social settings, Davis said one of the features will be a wine and canvas style event, which combines a professionally-led painting class with a glass of wine.

Safety During Albion Nights

Associate Vice President for Student Development Kelly Finn said that safety measures including limiting the email invitations to those of legal drinking age, making the events RSVP-only and checking ID’s before every event will “make sure that this is truly for Albion students 21 and older.”

Finn added that there will be a two drink limit at most events managed by Metz Dining.

Operations Manager for Metz Culinary Management Victoria Gross said students’ cards will function similarly to a meal plan, with a balance uploaded specifically for drinks.

“There’s a two (maximum) balance on there, and after those swipes are gone, you will no longer be able to get a drink,” Gross said.

Additionally, All Metz employees working the events will be TIPS trained, ensuring they are legally certified to serve alcohol and handle conflicts that may arise.

The Future of the Initiative

As this is the first semester Albion Nights is being offered, Wright said the goal is to get feedback from participants so Student Development “can either reform what we’re doing in a better way or expand if there’s a big interest.”

Wright added that the event organizers plan to, after each event, send a survey to students to ask what went well and what can be improved.

“This gives us feedback and data to explore if we should have a pub kind of restaurant or a restaurant bar as a permanent kind of thing,” Wright said.

Gross said that now and in the future, the organizers plan “to create a fun and safe space for students to come and enjoy responsibly.”

Those same students who received the email can RSVP for the first event on Friday and provide their input to help shape the future of Albion Nights.