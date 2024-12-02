Review: ‘Wicked,’ Holding Space for Defying Expectations

Content warning: Spoilers for “Wicked” (2024) ahead.

Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba defies gravity – and my ability to stop humming her songs for days.

On Nov. 22, my roommate and I went to see the new film adaptation of “Wicked.” I must have clicked my heels three times because it felt like I was home.

Throughout this film, you can expect to laugh, cry (I cried four times), throw your hand over your mouth and experience the beauty that is girlhood.

The new “Wicked” movie is a dazzling reimagination of the cherished Broadway musical, brimming with heart, humor and spectacular visuals. The film takes full advantage of its cinematic format, expanding the world of Oz into a breathtaking spectacle that feels both familiar and new. Visually, the movie is a feast for the eyes, with a lush production design that brings the Emerald City and its surrounding lands to life in stunning detail.

As a long-time musical lover and a former theater kid, I was ecstatic about seeing this adaptation. I’ve never had the opportunity to see it on a Broadway stage, which made its adaptation to a movie even more exciting. I can happily say that this movie not only met my expectations but deified them entirely.

Diving Into the Land of Oz

The movie is separated into two parts: Part One, which was released on Nov. 22, and Part Two, which is expected to premiere on Nov. 21, 2025.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, “Wicked” takes audiences back to the magical land of Oz. It explores the whimsical and deeply emotional relationship between Elphaba, the misunderstood, green-skinned girl destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, her bubbly, blonde frenemy.

Their journey from rivals to unlikely friends – and what sometimes felt like enemies to lovers – unfolded in this musical extravaganza, with part one focusing on their time at Shiz University and the early cracks in Oz’s seemingly perfect façade.

Glitz and Glamour

This film adaptation also incorporates “Wizard of Oz” Easter eggs, like the story behind the yellow brick road.

From Glinda’s dazzling pink dresses to the ominous shadows surrounding Elphaba’s transformation, every frame feels carefully crafted to immerse the audience in this magical world. “Wicked” is more than a movie – it’s an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to captivate audiences both old and new.

At every turn in the film, I was captivated and blown away by the graphics, music, costumes and everything. I kept thinking: “What was the budget for this thing?”

Apparently, it was $145 million.

The costumes are nothing short of enchanting. Each piece feels meticulously crafted to reflect the character’s personalities and their arcs. Head costume designer Paul Tazewell pays extraordinary attention to detail, and it shines through, from the intricate Emerald City uniforms to the textured layers of Elphaba’s iconic looks. It’s clear that the costumes weren’t just made for the screen, but crafted to be remembered, and they will be on a future Pinterest board.

A Star-Studded Cast

Now, this review isn’t just about how much I love Cynthia Erivo, but she’s making it pretty hard to write about anything else since she’s so incredibly talented. Along with her powerhouse vocals that send chills down your spine, she commands the screen with every glance, gesture and note. Erivo brings a profound vulnerability and strength to Elphaba, making her a relatable and deeply human figure. Her ability to convey Elphaba’s internal struggles through her expressive acting makes every scene emotionally resonant.

Erivo was born to play this role, blending her natural charisma with a heartfelt interpretation of one of musical theater’s most iconic characters.

Let’s not forget about the other showstopping lead, Grande as Glinda. The way Grande brings Glinda to life with a perfect mix of bubbly charisma and genuine emotional beats, captures her character’s humor and wit, while also exploring the insecurities and moments of vulnerability Glinda experiences throughout the movie.

Grande’s vocals in “Wicked” are refreshing, as many of us know her from her pop music, but this is something completely different. Her pristine, soaring soprano feels like it was tailor-made for the role of Glinda. Grande effortlessly blends Broadway flair with a pop sensibility that leaves Glinda’s songs enchanting and unforgettable.

Some honorable mentions within this star-studded cast are Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Johnathan Bailey.

Jonathan Bailey, please keep singing and dancing in your future roles. Also, I love you, and I’m sure you’re a long-time reader of the Albion Pleiad.

In the role of Prince Fiyero Tigelaar, Bailey balances the character’s carefree charm with moments of real introspection and growth. With the role of Antony Bridgerton under his belt, Bailey has no problem becoming a dashing and conflicted love interest for this film.

Goldblum’s portrayal of the Wizard is a masterstroke of casting, bringing his unique blend of charm, wit and subtle eccentricity to the character. With his distinctive delivery and magnetic screen presence, Goldblum transforms the Wizard into a figure who is equal parts enigmatic showman and flawed leader.

In a similar vein, Yeoh’s Madame Morrible (which rhymes with horrible, which is fitting) is a force to be reckoned with. As Headmistress of Shiz University, Yeoh commands the screen with her poised and authoritative demeanor, making every scene she’s in feel vital. She brings a regal quality to Morrible, elevating the character beyond a typical antagonist and giving her a compelling sense of depth and purpose.

Closing Thoughts

Fans of the stage production will appreciate its faithfulness, while newcomers will find themselves enchanted by the characters, music and story. The official soundtrack is out, so listen before you see the movie, or blast it after you watch it.

You can bet I’m already blasting “Defying Gravity” and screaming along. Go see the new “Wicked” movie with your friends, your mom, your grandma or anyone else, and remember to keep dancing through life!