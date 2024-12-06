Photos: Pie, and Finals, are in the Air!

December 6, 2024 Lizzy Kelley News, Photos 0

A man wearing a white hat and dark clothing pushes a plate of whipped cream into the face of a man with a clear poncho, goggles and a hair mask on.
Albion sophomore Alex Kotas delivers the first pie to President Wayne Webster’s face on Thursday in the KC lobby. The pie from Kotas started the event off with a smack (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

On Thursday, in the midst of a snowy Albion day, students and staff gathered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the KC for the Senior Class Gift (SCG) committee’s second annual Pie The President event. 

During the event, students were given the option to pie a peer for $3 or President Wayne Webster for $5. Staff members could also join in and pie President Webster for $10. All the proceeds earned during the event go towards the class of 2025’s senior gift, the Briton Scholarship Fund. In addition to being able to pie Webster, seniors could sign up to be volunteers for the event and earn points towards cords for graduation. 

For a slight upgrade from last year, SCG purchased goggles and hair nets for the volunteers to wear along with their ponchos while getting pied.

Jordan Revenaugh, alumna ‘21 and SCG advisor said the Briton Scholarship Fund has been around for years and funds various scholarships across campus. 

“Albion makes a commitment to every student of ‘here’s what your scholarship package looks like’ and the money for that actually comes from the scholarship fund,” Revenaugh said.

Miles Newman, Raleigh, North Carolina, senior and member of the SCG leadership team said the leadership team sent out a sign-up sheet to all current seniors for the event. 

“If seniors sign up to get pied, they can accumulate points that will go towards receiving cords for graduation. They will also be engaging in one of the longest traditions in Albion history – that being participating in Senior Class Gift fundraisers,” Newman said. 

Detroit senior and SCG leadership member Ayrinn Greene said that the event’s timing provided something “fun and exciting to do in between studying for finals.” 

In addition, a bedsheet was laid out, a long-standing tradition for SCG. This year, SCG partnered with a Detroit-based company that will create custom jewelry out of the sheet, Rebel Nell.

A girl stands holding her hand up to her face, while the other holds a plate of whipped cream. The girl is looking at a girl who’s facing away from the camera.
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, senior Egshiglen Batjargal, after pieing her roommate Chloe Tran, Hanoi, Vietnam, senior (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
a man with his back facing the camera has a girl on each side of him holding a plate of whipped cream up to his face. Both girls are smiling as they do so.
Zoey Bennett, Plainwell first-year and Ashley Manansala, Camarillo, Calif., first-year, pie each side of Webster’s face in unison. Their purchases helped with the fundraising for SCG (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A man in jeans and a black hoodie has a shocked expression on his face as he pushes a plate of whipped cream into the face of a man sitting down.
Terrell Wright, Detroit sophomore, smashes the pie directly into Webster’s face (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
Five people sit in a line of chairs wearing clear ponchos, goggles and hair packs. Each person has a smile on their face and the two on the left side have pie on their faces.
A group of seniors that volunteered to be pied sit with Webster as they await people to come in and buy a pie to use on them (Photo illustration by Lizzy Kelley).
About Lizzy Kelley 18 Articles
Lizzy Kelley is a sophomore from Brighton, Michigan. Lizzy is a psychology major, and is typically found working on her stuff in the Dow. Contact Lizzy via email at EMK16@albion.edu

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*