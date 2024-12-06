Photos: Pie, and Finals, are in the Air!

On Thursday, in the midst of a snowy Albion day, students and staff gathered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the KC for the Senior Class Gift (SCG) committee’s second annual Pie The President event.

During the event, students were given the option to pie a peer for $3 or President Wayne Webster for $5. Staff members could also join in and pie President Webster for $10. All the proceeds earned during the event go towards the class of 2025’s senior gift, the Briton Scholarship Fund. In addition to being able to pie Webster, seniors could sign up to be volunteers for the event and earn points towards cords for graduation.

For a slight upgrade from last year, SCG purchased goggles and hair nets for the volunteers to wear along with their ponchos while getting pied.

Jordan Revenaugh, alumna ‘21 and SCG advisor said the Briton Scholarship Fund has been around for years and funds various scholarships across campus.

“Albion makes a commitment to every student of ‘here’s what your scholarship package looks like’ and the money for that actually comes from the scholarship fund,” Revenaugh said.

Miles Newman, Raleigh, North Carolina, senior and member of the SCG leadership team said the leadership team sent out a sign-up sheet to all current seniors for the event.

“If seniors sign up to get pied, they can accumulate points that will go towards receiving cords for graduation. They will also be engaging in one of the longest traditions in Albion history – that being participating in Senior Class Gift fundraisers,” Newman said.

Detroit senior and SCG leadership member Ayrinn Greene said that the event’s timing provided something “fun and exciting to do in between studying for finals.”

In addition, a bedsheet was laid out, a long-standing tradition for SCG. This year, SCG partnered with a Detroit-based company that will create custom jewelry out of the sheet, Rebel Nell.