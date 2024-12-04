Panhellenic Council Hosts Winter Donation Drive for Haven of Rest

December 4, 2024 Killian Altayeb

A group of five women stands together at the KC Stack during a Panhellenic event. They are wearing matching pink shirts, with stacks of similar pink shirts displayed on a table in front of them.
From left to right, Mason junior Leilani Casteele, Salem, Va. senior McKenna Shearer, Watervliet senior Riley McKinney, New Baltimore junior Serena Arnold and Madison Heights sophomore Brooke McNab pose at the Haven for Rest drive. The drive, hosted by the Panhellenic Council in the KC stack, gathered all five Greek sororities (Photo illustration by Oghenefejiro Nakireru).

On Nov. 23, The Haven of Rest, a homeless shelter in Battle Creek dedicated to “helping people overcome homelessness or addictions in a safe, understanding and nurturing environment” partnered with Albion’s Panhellenic Council and five Greek sororities for a clothing drive on the second floor of the KC.

Watervliet senior, Alpha Xi Delta sister and Panhellenic Council Vice President of Programming Riley McKinney said they selected a homeless shelter for this philanthropic event in part because of its proximity to Albion.

“I was just doing research on local places, and I thought it’d be an awesome opportunity to reach out right around the holidays,” McKinney said. “It’s always good to just have something to do for them.”

McKinney added that the event was a good way to showcase one of the ways sororities are involved on campus.

“We try and help people find a sense of community,” McKinney said.

North Muskegon junior and Alpha Chi Omega Vice President of Recruitment Information Brenna Staley said that philanthropy is a core aspect of Greek life.

“It’s a lot more than the social aspects, it’s about giving back to the community,” Staley said. “I think this is a really great opportunity to have an event where we can work together.”

McKinney said that beyond the event, “sisterhood is the most wholesome form of love I’ve ever experienced.”

“You have your own little home, but then you also have such a bigger community that you get to choose to be a part of by going to other events and then being on the PanHel council,” McKinney added.

For Kappa Delta sister Kristy Clement, ‘07 alumna, sisterhood-based events  “used to be this protective safe space to grow and test boundaries” but not also represent an opportunity to connect with members of other sororities.

Clement added that being an alumnae also means, “mentoring each other and bringing each other along, progressing together.”

Alpha Xi Delta sister Bryn Cavanaugh, ‘24 alumna, said that PanHel events “get more people involved, which leads to a bigger impact of the organizations that we’re working to serve.”

A young woman in a green jacket reading “State” faces a table with pink t-shirts in a large room with orange walls.
Staley looks through the selection of shirts designated for the event. Staley said that “philanthropy events are open to anyone” and offer an opportunity to connect with other sorority sisters” (Photo by Killian Altayeb).
A woman wearing a gray scarf and all-black attire, including black slip-on shoes, stands in front of a group of women dressed in pink shirts seated on chairs at tables giving a presentation. Behind her, a TV with a pink display is mounted on a mobile stand with wheels, and stacks of clothes are spread across tables, organized for donation.
Clement gives a presentation to the various sororities present at the event. Clement said, “you don’t realize the skills you learn in a sorority,” (Photo by Oghenefejiro Nakireru).
A group of people in light pink t-shirts sit at tables in a room featuring tall ceilings, high windows and a wooden floor.
The sisters of Albion College’s five Greek sororities gather in the KC on Nov. 23. Along with a packing drive for the homeless, the event included chances to talk to current and past sorority sisters (Photo by Killian Altayeb).

Editor’s note: Thursday, Dec. 5, 6:31 p.m. Abbreviation of Virginia was corrected.


Killian Altayeb is from Novi, Michigan and is a third-year student at Albion College. They are a Biochemistry and Spanish Major with a journalistic interest in all things public health. Contact Killian via email at NA12@albion.edu.

