Panhellenic Council Hosts Winter Donation Drive for Haven of Rest

On Nov. 23, The Haven of Rest, a homeless shelter in Battle Creek dedicated to “helping people overcome homelessness or addictions in a safe, understanding and nurturing environment” partnered with Albion’s Panhellenic Council and five Greek sororities for a clothing drive on the second floor of the KC.

Watervliet senior, Alpha Xi Delta sister and Panhellenic Council Vice President of Programming Riley McKinney said they selected a homeless shelter for this philanthropic event in part because of its proximity to Albion.

“I was just doing research on local places, and I thought it’d be an awesome opportunity to reach out right around the holidays,” McKinney said. “It’s always good to just have something to do for them.”

McKinney added that the event was a good way to showcase one of the ways sororities are involved on campus.

“We try and help people find a sense of community,” McKinney said.

North Muskegon junior and Alpha Chi Omega Vice President of Recruitment Information Brenna Staley said that philanthropy is a core aspect of Greek life.

“It’s a lot more than the social aspects, it’s about giving back to the community,” Staley said. “I think this is a really great opportunity to have an event where we can work together.”

McKinney said that beyond the event, “sisterhood is the most wholesome form of love I’ve ever experienced.”

“You have your own little home, but then you also have such a bigger community that you get to choose to be a part of by going to other events and then being on the PanHel council,” McKinney added.

For Kappa Delta sister Kristy Clement, ‘07 alumna, sisterhood-based events “used to be this protective safe space to grow and test boundaries” but not also represent an opportunity to connect with members of other sororities.

Clement added that being an alumnae also means, “mentoring each other and bringing each other along, progressing together.”

Alpha Xi Delta sister Bryn Cavanaugh, ‘24 alumna, said that PanHel events “get more people involved, which leads to a bigger impact of the organizations that we’re working to serve.”