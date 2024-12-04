Opinion: Finding Joy in Studying Again

I was an “academic achiever” throughout high school. Studying came naturally to me, and I genuinely enjoyed it. But when I started college, everything changed.

Initially, college felt exciting and fresh, and I thought my enthusiasm for learning would carry me through. However, that excitement vanished during midterms. Suddenly, studying felt frustrating, and procrastination became my new routine.

This shift left me wondering: Why don’t I enjoy studying like I used to? After some reflection, I realized the problem wasn’t the workload, but my mindset.

These are the mistakes I made and the lessons I learned to rediscover the joy of studying.

Mistake #1: Relying on Prior Knowledge

Tip #1: Learn to unlearn

In the first weeks of an introductory programming course, I assumed my C++ background would be enough for me to keep up.

I couldn’t have been more wrong. My overconfidence led me to disengage with the material, and soon, I fell behind.

That’s when I realized that learning isn’t just about gaining knowledge; it’s also about unlearning old habits. To grow, you must empty your mind of preconceived notions and approach each subject with fresh curiosity, as if you’re encountering it for the first time.

Mistake #2: Viewing Courses as a Checklist of Tasks



Tip #2: Engage with the topic beyond assignments

At one point, I saw my classes as nothing more than a series of assignments and exams. This mindset left me disconnected and unmotivated.

Most courses aren’t just theoretical; they have real-world applications. For example, economics isn’t just about numbers; it’s about understanding how people and resources interact. Exploring a topic outside of class – whether by watching a documentary, reading an article or having a conversation – can help you recognize its broader purpose and ignite your curiosity.

Mistake #3: Ignoring my Emotions



Tip #3: Listen to yourself and take breaks

I used to think emotions shouldn’t matter when it came to studying, but neglecting how I felt only made things worse.

Taking time to reset is essential. Whether it’s listening to music, going for a walk or even dancing around your room, lifting your mood can make studying feel less like a chore and more like an opportunity. And if you need a break, take it – rest isn’t laziness; it’s preparation.

Mistake #4: Studying Only for Assignments



Tip #4: Learn for fun

For a long time, I believed learning was something you did only to complete assignments. However, some of my favorite moments have been when I’ve learned something out of sheer curiosity.

For example, this week, I discovered a new snowman-building technique: instead of rolling the snow into giant balls, I used buckets to stack and sculpt the snow for a more stable structure. (It worked wonderfully – check out my snowman!)

Tip #5: Think of Studying as a Gain, Not a Chore

When I shifted my mindset to focus on what I would gain from learning, everything started to change. Instead of seeing studying as an obligation, I started viewing it as an opportunity to unlock new skills and character development within myself.

Studying doesn’t have to be frustrating. By unlearning, engaging, listening to yourself and learning for the joy of it, you might just find that spark again.