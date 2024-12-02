Photos: Biology Greenhouse Hosts Biannual Plant Sale and Open House

Plants, plants and more plants! On Nov. 22, the Biology Greenhouse hosted a plant sale and open house, selling all sorts of succulents, tropical plants and houseplants.

The sale and open house are held once a semester and raise money for the greenhouse.

Greenhouse Keeper and Whitehouse Nature Center Manager Misty Brooks said the plant sale has been going on since before her time at Albion. The greenhouse hosts the sale as a fundraiser for the biology department and greenhouse, Brooks said, adding that the sale draws faculty, staff and students to get a new plant.

“In a dorm setting or an office setting, plants really do brighten people’s day,” Brooks said.

This is Peoria, Illinois junior and biology department employee Bryn Osborne’s second semester working at the greenhouse. Before they are sold, she said the plants are grown and propagated in the greenhouse.

“It’s a good college job; I can come here, water and take care of the plants,” Osborne said. “I really like the little Haworthias, the little spiky ones. They’re really easy to propagate.”

This past spring, the plant sale changed locations from its former home in the science atrium to Kresge 176. Since its moving, the plant sale has allowed the Biology Greenhouse to be open and accessible to visitors.

“The greenhouse is pretty quiet,” Brooks said. “We do get classes out here, but it’s not big enough to host an event, which is why we do the open house with the plant sale now. People have a chance to go in and see all the cool stuff we have.”