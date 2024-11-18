Photos: Knits, Crafts and More at Briton Bazaar

From jewelry and sewn keychains to 3D printing and chocolate, various types of crafts and foods were sold at the Briton Bazaar in the KC on Friday.

This year’s annual Briton Bazaar featured local artisans, a proposal for a new cat café in Albion and the return of Chris Sauce.

Associate Director for Albion College’s honors program and organizer of the Briton Bazaar Renee Kreger said the event has run “twice a school year for the last five to seven years.”

Kreger has been selling handmade jewelry for as long as the event has run.

Kreger added that the event was founded by her “and the other person who used to work at the library. We did craft shows, and we thought, ‘well why not bring it here and see how it works?’”

Alice Whitmore’s business, Ali’s Creations, sells designs and styles of sewn keychains made with the help of her family.

“I have two sons that help me, Wyatt and Lucas, they help sew stuff and set up and all that, it’s a lot of fun to work together,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore added that along with her pre-existing business, she and her sister, Alice, are working with the Albion Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan Small Business Development Center in order to bring a cat café to the city. They handed out flyers to advertise the café at both of their booths.

Anne Wade, daughter of the owner of the YellowBird Chocolate shop, represented their business at the Bazaar.

Wade said the business is unique in that it is one of ten “bean-to-bar chocolate shops in the state of Michigan” and all of their chocolate is single origin.

Chris Gaddis, former Albion employee and creator of “Chris Sauce,” returned to Albion to the Bazaar to sell her famous sauce.

Gaddis said she created the sauce when “I was running the deli and, you know what, I need to give these kids a little bit more flavor, and so I made a couple of different sauces, and the kids loved it.”

After she left Albion, Gaddis said students still raved about Chris Sauce.

“I’m trying to work out something with the college eventually to where I can make batches of it, and they can still sell it here,” Gaddis said.

Killian Altayeb also contributed reporting to this story.