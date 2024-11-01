Photos: BSA’s 90s-Themed Halloween Bash Brings Nostalgia and Culture

A young woman wearing a black cropped sweater and geometric patterned pants poses indoors with cobweb decorations.
Detroit senior and BSA Social Media Coordinator Ayrinn Greene poses as Cruella de Vil. Greene said the inspiration for the event came from Freaknik, an annual spring break party in Atlanta during the early 1990s (Photo illustration by Killian Altayeb).

In preparation for Halloween, the Black Student Alliance (BSA), in collaboration with Union Board, Alpha Kappa Alpha and AC Drip, hosted

Two students stand facing the camera wearing overalls, both with one strap slung over the right shoulder. One student stands with her left hand holding up a blue snow cone and an enthusiastic reaction which shows her blue tongue from the snow cone.
CJ Johnson, Detroit first-year, and Leilah Russell, Davison first-year enjoy snow cones at the BSA 90s Bash (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

Throwback Frights on Saturday, a Halloween bash. According to Albion Today, students were encouraged to dress as their favorite 90s character, though all costumes were welcomed. 

The bash brought attendees to the KC Loft for a night featuring a DJ, popcorn, candy table, snow cones, cotton candy and 90s-themed decorations.

Detroit senior and BSA Social Media Coordinator Ayrinn Greene said part of BSA’s goal for hosting the event was to facilitate student engagement, “have fun and bring culture.” 

Chicago senior and BSA treasurer Joy Babatunde said, “we hope that people learn that there’s not just one type of party that can be thrown on campus.” 

Babatunde added that BSA only plans events after they’ve determined what is suitable for the moment and considered everyone’s recommendations.

Chicago sophomore and BSA Vice President Sarynete Holmes said, “we wanted to create a safe environment for students to be in a space with each other, have fun.”

Sophia Valchine contributed reporting to this story.

Four students dressed in 90s-themed fashion stand near a popcorn machine. A student on the right wears a button-up shirt with ‘90s’ scattered on it, while the others wear black shirts.
A group of students talk and laugh as they walk through the party. “BSA brings a lot of different types of cultures, we just want to make sure that everyone understands where we come from,” Davis said (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A young woman in a wheelchair wearing a beanie, plaid jacket, khakis and a rosary around her neck holds up a snow cone toward the camera.
Houston sophomore Haileystar Castaneda poses in a manner that represents the “demeanor” of her costume, Cheech Marin. Castaneda said her favorite part of the event was “sitting in the back with a snow cone” (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
Two girls, one in jeans and a cropped shirt, the other in overalls and shirt, face each other dancing to the music. Both girls have their hands raised above their heads, swaying back and forth.
Chicago sophomore and BSA President Tatiyana Oliver and Vice President Sarynete Holmes, Chicago sophomore, dance to 90s music. The Halloween bash included a DJ who played 90s music and student requests (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A man in a mint green hoodie and headphones stands behind a table filled with DJ equipment, on the left sits his turntable and on the right sits a raised table for his laptop.
The DJ, Silk Suede, stands behind his setup at the BSA event. “My favorite part of the event was the DJ, definitely,” Holmes said (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
