Photos: BSA’s 90s-Themed Halloween Bash Brings Nostalgia and Culture

Detroit senior and BSA Social Media Coordinator Ayrinn Greene poses as Cruella de Vil. Greene said the inspiration for the event came from Freaknik, an annual spring break party in Atlanta during the early 1990s (Photo illustration by Killian Altayeb).
In preparation for Halloween, the Black Student Alliance (BSA), in collaboration with Union Board, Alpha Kappa Alpha and AC Drip, hosted
CJ Johnson, Detroit first-year, and Leilah Russell, Davison first-year enjoy snow cones at the BSA 90s Bash (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
Throwback Frights on Saturday, a Halloween bash. According to Albion Today , students were encouraged to dress as their favorite 90s character, though all costumes were welcomed.
The bash brought attendees to the KC Loft for a night featuring a DJ, popcorn, candy table, snow cones, cotton candy and 90s-themed decorations.
Detroit senior and BSA Social Media Coordinator Ayrinn Greene said part of BSA’s goal for hosting the event was to facilitate student engagement, “have fun and bring culture.”
Chicago senior and BSA treasurer Joy Babatunde said, “we hope that people learn that there’s not just one type of party that can be thrown on campus.”
Babatunde added that BSA only plans events after they’ve determined what is suitable for the moment and considered everyone’s recommendations.
Chicago sophomore and BSA Vice President Sarynete Holmes said, “we wanted to create a safe environment for students to be in a space with each other, have fun.”
Sophia Valchine contributed reporting to this story.
A group of students talk and laugh as they walk through the party. “BSA brings a lot of different types of cultures, we just want to make sure that everyone understands where we come from,” Davis said (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
Houston sophomore Haileystar Castaneda poses in a manner that represents the “demeanor” of her costume, Cheech Marin. Castaneda said her favorite part of the event was “sitting in the back with a snow cone” (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
Chicago sophomore and BSA President Tatiyana Oliver and Vice President Sarynete Holmes, Chicago sophomore, dance to 90s music. The Halloween bash included a DJ who played 90s music and student requests (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
The DJ, Silk Suede, stands behind his setup at the BSA event. “My favorite part of the event was the DJ, definitely,” Holmes said (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
