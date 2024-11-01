Photos: BSA’s 90s-Themed Halloween Bash Brings Nostalgia and Culture

In preparation for Halloween, the Black Student Alliance (BSA), in collaboration with Union Board, Alpha Kappa Alpha and AC Drip, hosted

Throwback Frights on Saturday, a Halloween bash. According to Albion Today, students were encouraged to dress as their favorite 90s character, though all costumes were welcomed.

The bash brought attendees to the KC Loft for a night featuring a DJ, popcorn, candy table, snow cones, cotton candy and 90s-themed decorations.

Detroit senior and BSA Social Media Coordinator Ayrinn Greene said part of BSA’s goal for hosting the event was to facilitate student engagement, “have fun and bring culture.”

Chicago senior and BSA treasurer Joy Babatunde said, “we hope that people learn that there’s not just one type of party that can be thrown on campus.”

Babatunde added that BSA only plans events after they’ve determined what is suitable for the moment and considered everyone’s recommendations.

Chicago sophomore and BSA Vice President Sarynete Holmes said, “we wanted to create a safe environment for students to be in a space with each other, have fun.”

Sophia Valchine contributed reporting to this story.