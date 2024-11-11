Opinion: Where Do You Draw the Line With Campus Involvement?

Every day of the week, I am planning for an event, attending at least one meeting, doing my school-work, managing Instagram posts and fulfilling my responsibilities as a fraternity brother.

This is just a glimpse into what my calendar looks like. Burnout is something every student experiences, and while for others it could be the workload of classes that burns them out, for a communications major like myself, it is the responsibilities of extracurricular activities.

I am the President of the Organization for Latinx Awareness (OLA), Social Media and Historian Chair for the Alpha Tau chapter of Delta Sigma Phi, Vice President of Communications for the InterFraternal Council (IFC), current pledging brother of the Alpha Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Omega and a part-time staff writer for the Albion Pleiad.

While I am a busy individual, I know that many others are busier than me, especially when it comes to schoolwork. When I do get overwhelmed, I take a step back and think about why I am involved on campus, and why I’m needed in these positions.

My journey in extracurriculars began when I was a senior in high school. While my sense of youth was fleeting, I felt the need to be involved on my campus. I was mainly involved with the Black Student Union, and while small, I did my part to get my graduation cord. I sought out more involvement once I started college.

This determination was definitely out of guilt for my younger self, who never really participated in much. I was a shy kid. I thought I owed it to the new “more adult” version of myself to actually meet people and leave a mark on campus.

While getting accustomed to the workload of college, I started out as a volunteer writer for the Pleiad, a member of OLA and of the Black Student Alliance (BSA). One major culture shock for me was the lack of student involvement in OLA and BSA, which was vastly different from my high school experience. By my second semester, I was the Vice President of OLA and had to drop BSA as a result. I felt busy, but also like I could do more.

That brings us to now, when I’m involved with five different organizations. I went from someone who barely opened their calendar app to someone who opens it every day. I’m honored that I can be a part of all of these great organizations and have a hand in how this campus is shaped for the rest of my years here and for incoming students. My biggest role as President of OLA is creating a safe space for the Latinx culture on campus. Creating these safe spaces is at the core of why I am so involved on campus, and I hope to see that spread throughout Albion College.

Being heavily involved on campus does come with its drawbacks. The biggest one I’ve run into has been constantly stressing over time. I feel that time is always running out, and I only truly relax once I fall asleep.

I’d definitely say that my grades have taken a hit. While the impact has been minor, they aren’t at the high standard I usually hold myself to. I also don’t have the time to attend events that I want to go to because of prior commitments that I’ve made. This has led to me not being as present at certain events. And while it seems like I’m running on fumes all the time, I think it’s great to keep yourself busy on a campus like Albion’s.

Keeping yourself active is one thing, but overwhelming yourself is another. Being a part of five organizations, I think I’ve reached my capacity for involvement on campus. Everyone has their own threshold; five could be too many or not enough for someone else.

Drawing the line is hard when you feel that every organization you want to join has a great purpose, but setting that threshold for yourself will keep you sane. Connections are important for post-graduation, but at some point, time for yourself is just as, if not more important. If you don’t have time to relax, you won’t do your best work..

As the first semester of my sophomore year closes out, I’m starting to realize that time for myself is valuable. Just because I’m not doing anything at the moment, doesn’t mean I’m being lazy or unproductive. If you’re reading this and feel super busy, just know that your health and time are valuable, and your future self will thank you for prioritizing them.