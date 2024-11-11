Letter to the Editor: ‘I Want to Have Hope’

The following is an opinion written by Marquette senior Kat Voogd.

The outcome of the presidential election is really disheartening honestly. I had so much hope and thought that Harris had a really good chance.

Now, in the wake of Trump winning the election, I see people on campus and on YikYak coming out of the woodwork like termites, supporting Trump. Those are all people who I share a second home with that actively voted against my human rights.

I can’t believe how many people would rather vote for an aging, convicted felon who has been sundowning on stage at his rallies than an incredibly qualified woman. I’ve seen a screenshot from HBO’s “House of the Dragon” that feels especially poignant now.

Rhaenys (the “queen who never was”) tells her niece Rhaenyra, “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.”

I’m not the biggest “Game of Thrones” fan, but I’ll be damned if that isn’t really relevant right now.

I want to have hope. I need to have hope, but it’s really hard right now.