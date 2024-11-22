International Students Reflect on Culture Shocks, Perspective Changes

If you’re from Michigan, it might be hard to understand why anyone would cross an ocean to come here and attend a small liberal arts college. Yet, Albion College is home to international students from over 20 countries.

Despite the distance traveled, many international students are here for the same reasons you are: scholarships, small class sizes or a certain sport or institute.

As similar as their reasons may be, their experiences at Albion College are certainly different.

A New Perspective

Abuja, Nigeria senior Daniel Jeremiah chose to come to Albion because it was his most affordable option, and he wanted to attend a small college where he could form connections with his professors.

Jeremiah said international students have visa restrictions about what jobs and internships they can have, and he thinks that because of this, international students tend to be more opportunistic than other students.

“You spend a lot of your time just being on the constant lookout for the next thing that can advance your career,” Jeremiah said.

He added that because of this opportunistic attitude, international students have less time to “go out more and be partying.” He thinks that sets them apart from other students, and creates close-knit communities between fellow international students.

Jeremiah attributes much of his personal development to Albion. He said there are a lot of conservative beliefs in Nigeria around topics such as gender rights and sexuality. Through coming to Albion, hearing more perspectives and connecting with other Nigerian students on campus, Jeremiah said he’s become more open-minded.

“Coming here has done a lot of good for me,” Jeremiah said. “I would hate to be the same person that I was back in Nigeria.”

Houston first-year Isabella Martin Hernandez was also drawn to Albion for its small community. Additionally, she said she came to Albion to learn about the culture in the Midwest.

“I’ve always been open to learning new stuff around the world,” Martin Hernandez said.

Martin Hernandez said she has spent most of her life outside the country, having lived in Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom. She said her cultural background allows her to bring a different perspective and a global way of thinking to Albion’s community.

“Most of the time I ask my question: ‘Yes, this might be happening here, but what about in other parts of the world?’” Martin Hernandez said.

A Big Adjustment

Milan, Italy first-year Emanuele Principi came to Albion to play soccer, an important part of his life and identity.

“In Europe, there was no room for my career and university career overlapping,” Principi said. “Being a student-athlete in the U.S. for me was the best choice.”

As a first-year, there are many things Principi is still trying to get used to about life in the U.S. and Albion.

“The most painful thing is the food,” Principi said. Additionally, Principi said he’s noticed differences in habits, meal times and holiday celebrations.

In Milan, he said, they eat meals much later than in the U.S., and Halloween is not a big holiday.

“I think for you, Halloween is the same for me for Christmas,” Principi said. “You care a lot about Halloween.”

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia first-year Moon Manlaibataar has also experienced “shocking” differences between Albion and her hometown.

“One of the things that I found really interesting was everyone was smiling at me, like the girls in my hall,” Manlaibataar said. “I was kind of shocked at the start, but then, why not smile?”

Manlaibataar said that her Albion experience is different from a non-international student’s experience because she’s so far from everything and everyone she knows.

“I left my family and my friends thousands of miles away,” Manlaibataar said. “When I was at the airport, it was so hard. It felt like I left all my memories back in Mongolia.”

The Center for International Education

According to Director of the Center for International Education (CIE) Cristen Casey, the center helps students with their visas and other immigration documents and processes, hosts events centered around belonging and works to “highlight the value of international students on campus.”

Additionally, the CIE works to address any concerns they hear.

“International students have particular challenges, struggles and also things that they need in order to be successful and to be really included and happy here at Albion,” Casey said.

She added that many international students stay on campus over the Thanksgiving and winter breaks, and the CIE drives them to the grocery store and the bowling alley, so that they have something to eat and something fun to do. The CIE has also worked with the Office of Belonging and Baldwin to ensure there are Ramadan offerings for students and consistent Halal and Kosher options.

Support From Faculty

Manlaibaatar said that the CIE staff have “been showing really good support,” and that she’s also experienced kindness and support from her professors.

Specifically, her FYE mentor and Anthropology Professor Allison Harnish showed concern for Manlaibaatar in a way that she appreciated.

“I’ve never had someone do that for me, like in a school setting,” Manlaibaatar said.

Bangalore, India senior Medha Mohan came to Albion for the Wilson Institute and the low student-to-faculty ratio. Mohan said that she’s happy about her decision to come to Albion because one of her professors just helped her find a job.

“You have the special connections with professors which you don’t get at big colleges,” Mohan said. “There’s so many opportunities here, which I really like.”

She added that when she’s struggling with an assignment due to cultural differences, her

professors are “usually really understanding,” and try to come up with creative solutions.

A Final Note

Manlaibaatar said coming to Albion was a big change, but she knew she had to do it, both for herself and for her family.

“I’m the first one to go to school abroad in my whole family, so it felt like I was opening a door to my little cousins and my little brother,” Manlaibaatar said. “It’s an honor, to be honest.”

To any future international students, Principi said to understand what you want for your life and your career and to know what you’re passionate about.

He also advises looking for “an open-minded country, and just a place where you can be whoever you want to.”

“Albion and the U.S.A. is one of the most beautiful places you can choose,” Principi said.