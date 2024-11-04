CSE, AmeriCorps, Yesterday’s News Host Three Day Bellemont Manor Estate Sale

A wide brick building with tall white pillars at the entry, flanked by tall trees with orange and red leaves. The building has large white casement windows with dark green shutters and a large white front door.
Bellemont Manor, located on Haven road in Albion. Albion College partnered with Yesterday’s News to host an estate sale at the manor to raise money and promote sustainability for the CSE Green Fund (Photo by Gabriela Popa).

After nearly two years of preparation, the Bellemont Manor estate sale opened its doors.

“It’s created a lot of buzz,” said Debby Myers, owner of Albion’s Yesterday’s News. 

On Oct. 24 CSE, Albion College AmeriCorps and Yesterday’s News began to host their three-day-long estate sale at Bellemont Manor. 

History of the Sale

A woman points at a large knife holder while another woman looks inside it. A man holding a large silver platter is also looking at the knife holder. Sharing a table with the knife holder is dozens of pieces of silver including platters, kettles, and plates.
The dining room, full of silver platters, tea pots and more, became a high traffic room during the sale. Visitors examined various items for sale, noting the historic significance of the Bellemont Manor (Photo by Gabriela Popa).

Lindsey Knowlden, director of AmeriCorps at Albion College, said, via email on Oct. 31, that the project began in 2022 when AmeriCorps member Abigail Coleman, alumna ‘24, drafted a proposal to sell surplus furniture from the manor. 

“The goal was to sustainably clear these items while raising funds for the CSE Green Fund, which supports student-led sustainability projects,” Knowlden said via email.

CSE Sustainability Coordinator Ashlynn Reed, alumna ‘24, said it was difficult for CSE to find its footing on this project, as it wasn’t something that the institute was “used to leading.” 

“We still had this project and thought, ‘We should probably finish it,’” Reed said.

She added that CSE contacted local companies in Albion for assistance, resulting in the partnership with Yesterday’s News. 

“They were super cool and awesome to work with, and we ended up working with them to get the sale up and running and it went very swimmingly,” Reed said.

The History of Bellemont

According to Albion Interactive History, Bellemont Manor was built sometime in the 1920s and 1930s by the Dean family, who were “generous supporters and loyal friends to the college.” It was donated to Albion College in 1962 and served as a conference center for various organizations, as well as “numerous college functions.”

Reed said Albion College stopped using it around 2010 and decided to sell it recently. 

Annabelle Dean, who traveled from Tennessee for the estate sale and grew up in Bellemont, said the manor was her grandmother’s house.

“I used to play here all the time,” Dean said. “I used to mow the lawn in the front.” 

Dean added that now that the manor is getting a second chance, she’s hopeful “for the future of Bellemont.” 

“In the long run, it’s going to be worth it,” Dean said. 

Eight people stand while one person sits on a floral couch, throughout an open foyer with floral wallpaper, an oriental-style rug and a large dining table within the middle of the room adorned with lamps and other tchotchkes. Beside the dining table there are two women behind a folding table with plastic bags, a cash box, and folding newspapers while eating cookies.
Inside the manor, many visitors stood around to chat about the manor and to view all the items for sale. Many purchased items varying from lamps, art pieces and furniture, while others absorb the history of the manor’s walls (Photo by Gabriela Popa).

What The Sale Means for CSE

According to its website, CSE is one of Albion College’s Institutes, Centers and Programs. Its mission is to “empower students to be environmental and social change makers,” and the program strives to address environmental problems “by working locally with all stakeholders.” 

“I like to say it’s the missing piece of education,” Reed said. “CSE helps work as the overarching thing that helps you get experience outside of the classroom.”

A large, sun-filled room with large rounded windows is filled with chairs of various dark and light-colored woods. Some chairs have arms, others are armless and there are a few chairs with upholstery.
Furniture pieces were some of the largest items for sale. Chairs ranging from dining chairs, office chairs, stools and more were displayed in the sunroom of the manor (Photo by Gabriela Popa).

 CSE’s work includes hands-on projects much like the estate sale, as well as partaking in issues that “affect other peers as well as the Albion community,” Reed said.

“We are thrilled to have finally seen this project through to completion,” Knowlden said via email.

“We’re deeply grateful for the commitment and energy CSE brought to bring this project to life and excited to see how these dollars will impact campus and community sustainability.”

While Bellemont’s future remains unknown, the estate stands tall amongst the Albion community. 

“There’s so much history behind it and the community is proud of it,” Reed said. “There’s a lot of pride in the building.”


Editor’s Note: Monday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m. Ashlynn Reed’s graduation year was changed for accuracy and her introduction was moved before her first quote.

About Kyla Lawrence 1 Article
Kyla is a first-year from Dearborn, Michigan. She's majoring in English with a Creative Writing concentration and a minor in Communication Studies. Kyla hopes to bring purpose and insight to all of her readers about everything. Contact via email at ktl12@albion.edu.

