CSE, AmeriCorps, Yesterday’s News Host Three Day Bellemont Manor Estate Sale

After nearly two years of preparation, the Bellemont Manor estate sale opened its doors.

“It’s created a lot of buzz,” said Debby Myers, owner of Albion’s Yesterday’s News.

On Oct. 24 CSE, Albion College AmeriCorps and Yesterday’s News began to host their three-day-long estate sale at Bellemont Manor.

History of the Sale

Lindsey Knowlden, director of AmeriCorps at Albion College, said, via email on Oct. 31, that the project began in 2022 when AmeriCorps member Abigail Coleman, alumna ‘24, drafted a proposal to sell surplus furniture from the manor.

“The goal was to sustainably clear these items while raising funds for the CSE Green Fund, which supports student-led sustainability projects,” Knowlden said via email.

CSE Sustainability Coordinator Ashlynn Reed, alumna ‘24, said it was difficult for CSE to find its footing on this project, as it wasn’t something that the institute was “used to leading.”

“We still had this project and thought, ‘We should probably finish it,’” Reed said.

She added that CSE contacted local companies in Albion for assistance, resulting in the partnership with Yesterday’s News.

“They were super cool and awesome to work with, and we ended up working with them to get the sale up and running and it went very swimmingly,” Reed said.

The History of Bellemont

According to Albion Interactive History, Bellemont Manor was built sometime in the 1920s and 1930s by the Dean family, who were “generous supporters and loyal friends to the college.” It was donated to Albion College in 1962 and served as a conference center for various organizations, as well as “numerous college functions.”

Reed said Albion College stopped using it around 2010 and decided to sell it recently.

Annabelle Dean, who traveled from Tennessee for the estate sale and grew up in Bellemont, said the manor was her grandmother’s house.

“I used to play here all the time,” Dean said. “I used to mow the lawn in the front.”

Dean added that now that the manor is getting a second chance, she’s hopeful “for the future of Bellemont.”

“In the long run, it’s going to be worth it,” Dean said.

What The Sale Means for CSE

According to its website, CSE is one of Albion College’s Institutes, Centers and Programs. Its mission is to “empower students to be environmental and social change makers,” and the program strives to address environmental problems “by working locally with all stakeholders.”

“I like to say it’s the missing piece of education,” Reed said. “CSE helps work as the overarching thing that helps you get experience outside of the classroom.”

CSE’s work includes hands-on projects much like the estate sale, as well as partaking in issues that “affect other peers as well as the Albion community,” Reed said.

“We are thrilled to have finally seen this project through to completion,” Knowlden said via email.

“We’re deeply grateful for the commitment and energy CSE brought to bring this project to life and excited to see how these dollars will impact campus and community sustainability.”

While Bellemont’s future remains unknown, the estate stands tall amongst the Albion community.

“There’s so much history behind it and the community is proud of it,” Reed said. “There’s a lot of pride in the building.”



Editor’s Note: Monday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m. Ashlynn Reed’s graduation year was changed for accuracy and her introduction was moved before her first quote.