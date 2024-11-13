Brits Go Undefeated at Home After Beating Olivet 49-14

Albion College’s football team won every home game this season after defeating the University of Olivet Comets by a score of 49-14 on Saturday.

Starting off, the Britons scored a touchdown at the 10:15 mark of the first quarter. West Bloomfield senior Colby Taylor-Browning made the 13-yard rushing score.

Olivet then returned the kick into Albion territory, quickly scoring their first of two touchdowns of the game at the 9:22 mark of the first quarter.

Albion would take a lead of 21-14 into halftime and score 28 unanswered points in the second half.

The Britons were led by Pinckney senior quarterback Luke Lovell, who said the game was “great.”

“After last week, we really wanted to go 2-0 to end the season and defend the den,” Lovell said. “We went undefeated at home this year, and that’s something to be proud of.”



Lovell completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 302 yards and four touchdowns. West Bloomfield senior running back Colby Taylor-Browning rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Britons held the Comets to just 264 total offensive yards and two touchdowns. Brighton senior defensive lineman Connor Dewan was also excited about the win.

“It was surreal. Being undefeated at home, we take a lot of pride in that and I’m just proud of everyone that contributed,” Dewan said.

As of week nine of the season, the Britons possess a record of 6-3, playing Calvin University next week in Grand Rapids.