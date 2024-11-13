Brits Go Undefeated at Home After Beating Olivet 49-14

A large group of young men dressed in purple and gold football uniforms stand in a large huddle on a green football field. A brick building with large groups of people and a tree make up the background.
The Albion College football team takes the field before taking on the University of Olivet. The Britons would end up winning 49-14 (Photo by Aidan Shapiro).

Albion College’s football team won every home game this season after defeating the University of Olivet Comets by a score of 49-14 on Saturday.

Starting off, the Britons scored a touchdown at the 10:15 mark of the first quarter. West Bloomfield senior Colby Taylor-Browning made the 13-yard rushing score. 

Olivet then returned the kick into Albion territory, quickly scoring their first of two touchdowns of the game at the 9:22 mark of the first quarter.

Albion would take a lead of 21-14 into halftime and score 28 unanswered points in the second half.

The Britons were led by Pinckney senior quarterback Luke Lovell, who said the game was “great.”

“After last week, we really wanted to go 2-0 to end the season and defend the den,” Lovell said. “We went undefeated at home this year, and that’s something to be proud of.”

Lovell completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 302 yards and four touchdowns. West Bloomfield senior running back Colby Taylor-Browning rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

A young man in a purple and gold football uniform scores a touchdown in the purple endzone of a green and white field. Other young men in red and white football uniforms try to stop him, with other purple and gold-clad players blocking.
Martin senior tight end Trevor Smith scores for the Britons in the third quarter. Smith had two catches for 34 yards against Olivet on Saturday (Photo by Aidan Shapiro).

Defensively, the Britons held the Comets to just 264 total offensive yards and two touchdowns. Brighton senior defensive lineman Connor Dewan was also excited about the win.

“It was surreal. Being undefeated at home, we take a lot of pride in that and I’m just proud of everyone that contributed,” Dewan said. 

As of week nine of the season, the Britons possess a record of 6-3, playing Calvin University next week in Grand Rapids.

