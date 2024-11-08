2024 Local Election Recap

The 2024 General Election took place on Tuesday, with voters across the nation, including in Michigan, lining up at the polls to vote for their chosen candidates and ballot proposals. Before Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press, more than 1.2 million Michigan residents voted early in-person. Including absentee voting, nearly 3.1 million registered voters cast their ballots before the General Election. According to the Associated Press and Detroit Free Press, as of Wednesday evening, more than 5.6 million people voted in the state this year, the most ballots cast in Michigan’s history.

In Calhoun County, many local races were uncontested. The following numbers are taken from the Calhoun County website’s unofficial election results and the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Republican = REP

Democrat = DEM

No Party Affiliation = NPA

In Albion

Albion Township Supervisor: Ken Blight (REP)

Albion Township Clerk: Kathy L. Grundemann (REP)

Albion Township Treasurer: Virginia Schultz (DEM)

Albion Township Trustee: Cameron Reichow (REP)

Mayor: Victoria Garcia Snyder (NPA)

City of Albion Precinct 3 Council Member: Jim Stuart (NPA)

City of Albion Precinct 4 Council Member: C.J. Frost (NPA)

City of Albion Precinct 5 Council Member: Vivian Davis (NPA)

Marshall Public Schools Board Member Full Term: Amanda Lankerd (NPA), Shawna R. Gamble (NPA)

Marshall Public Schools Board Member Partial Term: Gerald H. Underhill (NPA), Derek Allen (NPA)

Proposed amendment to section 10-8(b) of the Charter of the City of Albion: Section 10-8(b) requires the board of review to meet the third Monday every March and meet for twenty (20) hours during the week of its annual meeting. The amendment would: (1) change the meeting date to the second Monday of each March, (2) reduce the total annual meeting hours to twelve (12), with at least six (6) hours on the first day, and (3) have the first meeting day start not earlier than 9 a.m. and not later than 3 p.m.

Adopted: Yes

Marshall Public Schools Bond Proposal I: Shall Marshall Public Schools, Calhoun and Jackson Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Fifty-Three Million One Hundred Eighty Thousand Dollars ($53,180,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new elementary school building within the territory of the former Albion Public Schools school district; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings, including a secure vestibule addition at Hughes Elementary School; remodeling, furnishing and refinishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including adding air conditioning to Gordon Elementary School and Marshall Middle School; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping playgrounds and sites?

Adopted: No

Marshall Public Schools Bond Proposal II: Shall Marshall Public Schools, Calhoun and Jackson Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirty-Seven Million Sixty-Five Thousand Dollars ($37,065,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to Marshall High School; remodeling, furnishing and refinishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; erecting, furnishing, and equipping an FFA barn and structures; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for Marshall High School and the FFA barn; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields, athletic facilities, and the High School site?

Adopted: No

In Calhoun County

Representative in Congress 5th District: Tim Walberg (REP)

Representative in State Legislature 44th District: Steve Frisbie (REP)

Prosecuting Attorney: David E. Gilbert (REP)

County Sheriff: Steve Hinkley (REP)

County Clerk & Register of Deeds: Kimberly A. Hinkley (REP)

County Treasurer: Brian W. Wensauer (REP)

County Water Resources Commissioner: Tommy Miller (REP)

County Commissioner 7th District: Gary Tompkins (REP)

Justice of Supreme Court (8 Year Term): Kimberly Ann Thomas (NPA)

Justice of Supreme Court Partial Term (Ending 01/01/2029): Kyra Harris Bolden (NPA)

Judge of Court of Appeals 3rd District: Christopher P. Yates (NPA), Philip P. Mariani (NPA)

Judge of Circuit Court 37th District: John Hallacy (NPA)

Judge of District Court 10th District: Tracie L. Tomak (NPA)

Transportation Authority of Calhoun County Public Transportation Millage: Shall the Transportation Authority of Calhoun County (TACC) levy a new tax for public transportation purposes of up to 2.66 mills ($2.66 per $1,000 of taxable value on all property) for a period of five (5) years 2024 through 2028, inclusive, to provide funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses necessary to provide fixed route, on-demand and other related transit services for the general public including seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities, and non-drivers within the TACC boundary or beyond, with disbursements to such other or fewer local units of government as required or determined by the TACC Board. If approved and levied, the requested millage would provide estimated revenues to the Transit Authority of $5,023,197 when first levied in 2024.

Adopted: Yes

