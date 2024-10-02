Students Reflect on Time Overseas: ‘If You’re Thinking About Studying Abroad, Just Do It’

Studying Abroad at a Glance

At Albion College, students of any major can go abroad, to just about anywhere in the world. According to Cristen Casey, Director of the Center for International Education, between 10 and 20 students from Albion College travel abroad across the summer, fall and spring semesters.

According to Casey, Albion College’s study abroad program is an affordable way to experience life and school in another country. Casey also said the program is “very student-centered.”

“We have programs all around the world, over a hundred programs,” Casey said. “They are designed based on what the student is interested in.”

Studying abroad entails traveling to another country and taking classes at a university or college in said country. Albion students interested in studying abroad have access to a free passport program as well as a number of scholarships and other funding opportunities.

One scholarship that can be applied to studying abroad is the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Program for STEM. This scholarship is geared towards students who want to conduct research in natural sciences, mathematics and engineering. Interested students can pre-apply here.

Casey said there are certain programs that are “really popular because the credits transfer very easily.”

“Our goal is to have anyone’s study abroad experience be equal to or less than what they pay on campus here,” Casey said.



Besides covering costs and passports, Albion’s study abroad program also offers orientations and events to help students prepare for their trip.

Hearing From Study Abroad Students

Riley Kunkel, Eaton Rapids senior

Riley Kunkel, Eaton Rapids senior, traveled to Sweden during the fall 2023 semester. He stayed for about six months, and said his experience was “electric.”

“There was nothing like it. I have been preaching this since I got back: if you’re thinking about studying abroad, just do it,” Kunkel said.

Kunkel spent some time in Stockholm and also took trips to other European countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Denmark.

While taking his classes in Sweden, Kunkel lived in an eight-story apartment building with other study-abroad students from all over the world.

“My floormates were Japanese, Korean, Colombian, South African and American. It was a super cool experience,” Kunkel said.

Kunkel said he felt a sense of community while he was in Sweden.

“To have all these people in one place just always conversing and building a community together is just so brilliant,” Kunkel said. “You get a cool experience at Albion, but it’s nothing like people from everywhere around the world.”

Livia Fang, N.Y. junior

Livia Fang, N.Y junior, traveled to Taiwan over this past summer to study Chinese. Fang said her experience was “really fun.”

Fang was in Taiwan from late May to early August. She’d gone four times previously, but said this time was different because she was there without her family.

“I was kind of nervous because I’m a heritage speaker so I can speak and understand Chinese, but I can’t read or write,” Fang said.

Despite this, Fang said “most people were really impressed with my Chinese,” and that it was “a really good travel experience overall.”

While in Taiwan, Fang took some day trips to southern Taiwanese cities, as well as the nearby Green Island. While on the island, Fang said there were a lot of things to do, like snorkeling, scuba diving and hiking.

“I also got to see monkeys,” Fang said. “I love monkeys.”

Joshua Baylor, Romulus senior

Joshua Baylor, Romulus senior, spent the fall 2023 semester in Stirling, Scotland. Baylor went to almost every major city in Scotland, he said.

“If you’re under 22, you get a free bus card for the whole country, so I abused that for sure,” Baylor said.

Baylor recommends students study abroad.

“Once you get over there, everything’s gonna be cheap,” Baylor said. “Your accommodations and flight are probably the most expensive things, but with studying abroad that’s like your home base and you can go from there.”

When considering the cost of studying abroad, Baylor had a few reasons to at least consider it.

“The school support was really good. There’s so many grants and scholarships they can give you, and while you’re there they check up on you,” Baylor said.

Some students study abroad with friends or other students from the same school, but Baylor said this shouldn’t be the case.

“I don’t think you should go with your friends or anyone from the school. I feel like that holds you back in some way. I’m a social person, and I still had to come out of my shell a little,” Baylor said.

How Can You Study Abroad?

Casey said anyone interested in studying abroad should contact her at ctcasey@albion.edu.

“I would say that if you have any interest at all in studying abroad to come see me,” Casey said. “It’s never going to be cheaper or easier to spend time in a completely different environment and it really gives you a cutting edge in jobs and in life.”