Opinion: Senior vs. Senior, Look at How Far I’ve Come

Thinking of myself as a senior in college is a little unbelievable. When I was younger, my mom would tell me I needed to go to college, that I didn’t have a choice. But, I never really wanted to go. Then my dad told me that I was never going to make it, that I was just going to become an addict like some people in my family.

At that moment, I decided I was going to prove him wrong.

Where Am I Going to Go?

Even though I made the decision to go to college, it never truly felt like it was for me. When I started looking at colleges, my choices were based on what my mom wanted, not what I wanted. I was always told I needed to get good grades, so I thought I needed to get into a prestigious college and follow that with a prestigious job.

I felt it was my responsibility to take care of my family. What I wanted wasn’t a part of the equation.

The first time I broke away from these expectations was when I decided to attend Albion College. My mom wanted me to go to Wayne State, to stay close to home, but I knew I needed to come here. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.

On a tour during my junior year of high school, I fell in love with the campus. When my group sat down for lunch in Baldwin up those little steps in the back, I looked out the window and felt that this was the college I needed to go to. I’m so happy I listened to that gut feeling.

I’ve met so many amazing people, made awesome friends and even joined a sorority – something I never imagined myself doing. Everything has its ups and downs, but every choice I’ve made has been worth it.

Actually, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I would do.

What Am I Going to Be?

Like many students before coming to college, I couldn’t make up my mind about what I wanted to do with my life, but I always knew I wanted to make a difference.

First, I wanted to be a teacher, but then I discovered I don’t actually like children – so that idea was thrown out the window. After that, I wanted to be a police officer, then a prosecutor and then an author.

I have finally settled on becoming a disability lawyer, because of the situation my mom and I are currently in with her diagnoses and my future degree in sociology.

My first semester here, I took 101 with sociology professor Scott Melzer and that class changed my life. I’ll admit, I did not want to take the class, but when I realized I had a knack for the subject, all I wanted was to take more.

At the end of the semester, I received an email from Melzer asking if I had considered making sociology my major or a minor. At first I chose it as a minor, but quickly changed it to my second major, alongside English.

I’m very proud to say sociology is the only subject I’ve gotten all As in.

I’m even doing a directed study next semester under Melzer that I’m hoping to present at Elkin Isaac, which is something first-year me would never have done. The courses I’ve taken have given me the confidence to break away from my comfort zone.

I no longer feel the need to hold myself to a strict schedule. Now, like many of my peers, I’m just trying to take things one step at a time. I no longer have a step-by-step plan to get the life I want.

Who Am I?

My first year here was an interesting experience. I had a bad living situation, made friends that I thought I would be close with forever and never felt like I fit in. If I’m being honest, it wasn’t much different than my high school experience.

I have no ill feelings towards those I was close with in my past, but it’s not the same anymore.

In high school, I was kind of a weird kid, at least, that’s what I thought of myself. The way I acted was childish, and I cared too much about what others thought of me. I never broke out of my comfort zone when it came to self-expression with clothes, hair, jewelry and material goods. I wore the same skinny jeans, graphic tees and hoop earrings daily.

That changed at the end of my sophomore year of college. I found my style and started more about what I wanted to wear and how the clothes I chose made me feel. I became more confident and started to care less about what others thought of me.

Many people I know have shared similar experiences. After gaining a bit of that college experience, they were able to break out of their comfort zones.

I think two of my most life-changing experiences have been deciding to double major and joining campus organizations.

In the second semester of my first year, I joined a sorority. I was skeptical at first but soon came to love the experience. I have had various roles in my sorority that have required me to speak in front of people. That alone has helped me become more confident while presenting in classes.

A semester later, I applied for the Pleiad on the recommendation of a former employee. I was hesitant to follow through with the application until I received an email from former Editor-in-Chief Liam Rappleye, reminding me that the deadline was approaching. I never thought I would get the position because I was only focused on creative writing and had no experience with journalism.

Don’t just sit in your room. Get out there and get involved, ‘cause trust me, life gets pretty boring otherwise.

Make the Most of it!

I’ve had so many different leadership roles here at Albion – which is weird, considering in high school I didn’t want to be a part of anything that wasn’t sports-related.

The roles I’ve had have given me the confidence to take action and speak up for myself. As a pathological people pleaser, that’s something I’m really proud of. The change didn’t happen until halfway through my college career. You have time to figure everything out, and if you don’t, that’s okay. Sometimes, it’s better to live in the unknown.

I wish I could go back and tell myself not to do things according to the timeline of others. It’s your life, not theirs. I wish I could tell every person who’s ever felt this way.

It’s okay not to have everything figured out your first year – because your mind will change. As long as you continue working towards your dreams and aspirations, you will notice yourself evolving. Someday, you’ll look back and be impressed with how far you’ve come.