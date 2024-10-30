Opinion: Lions Found Success Without Hutch, Can They Keep it Up?

These are not the same old Detroit Lions. After a 6-1 start, the Lions are playing some of the best football I’ve seen them play in my lifetime. From trick plays to two of the top rushers in the NFL, there’s a lot to be excited about with this Lions team.

The Lions truly have had a successful start to the season, starting with a 4-1 record for the second consecutive year – the first time since the 1971 and 1972 seasons. Although they’ve had a hot start, the loss of defensive end Aidan “Hutch” Hutchinson has yet to be truly felt.

On Oct. 13, the Detroit Lions demolished the Dallas Cowboys 47-9. Lions fans weren’t ecstatic, though, because star defensive end Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury in the third quarter of the game.

Despite Hutchinson being injured during the Cowboys game, I was so excited to see my team finally overcome Dallas. I’ve been a Lions fan since the Calvin Johnson days, and seeing them smack the Cowboys around brought out a kind of excitement I haven’t felt for the Lions in a long time.

Then on Oct. 20, the Lions stormed into Minnesota and handled business against the Vikings – without Hutchinson – winning 31-29.

Surely the Lions couldn’t keep that up, right?

Well, so far, it looks like they can. Most recently, Detroit demolished the Tennessee Titans 52-14, building momentum as they head into a huge matchup at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

While they’ve been winning since losing Hutchinson, budding star wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended earlier last week for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance rules.

Williams has had somewhat of a breakout season thus far, but the Lions’ other receivers, like Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond, will be able to fill his shoes well.

How are the Lions Doing it?

I think the reason for the Lions’ recent success is that they aren’t relying on flashy star players, but on the unit as a whole, both offensively and defensively. Linebackers like Trevor Nowaske and Alex Anzalone have really stepped up in the pass rush game, covering up for the loss of Hutchinson.

It is adjustments like these that also make me admire the Lions’ coaching staff.

Head Coach Dan Campbell, Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn have done a great job managing all the talent across the Lion’s roster, spreading the wealth on offense between the skill players and playing a pretty stout defense.

Sustaining this defensive success may prove difficult, though since. the Lions are left with a huge hole in their front seven scheme without Hutchinson. While they have been able to cover it up with strong linebacker play for now, I can see us struggling defensively against some teams in the future.

To Trade or Not to Trade

Many Lions fans believe that the team should make a trade for a big-name defensive end that can replace Hutchinson. Names like Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns and Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders have been thrown around online, but I don’t feel this is necessary.

I don’t think the Lions need to trade away a big player or draft picks for a star defensive end for this year. While I think this would be the year to make a blockbuster trade, I’d rather see the Lions have continued success in the future over one Super Bowl ring.

Speaking of continued success, the Lions have made some interesting moves this season with their current players. For example, they re-signed star running back David Montgomery to a two-year contract worth $18,250,000.

This move makes sense currently, but with the way running backs get injured and moved around the NFL, I can see the Lions regretting this signing at some point. However, with the way our offense has been playing the last two seasons, I don’t see a huge problem with keeping Montgomery around.

Speaking of our offense, they are putting up unreal numbers, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been on a tear this past month that we haven’t seen from him before. Throwing for only 85 yards on 12 completions against Tennessee, Goff didn’t need to have a big game to get past a struggling Titans team, thanks in large part to our rushing game. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Montgomery have been so good that Lions fans have dubbed them “Sonic and Knuckles.” Gibbs is Sonic, using speed and athleticism to burn defenses, and Montgomery is Knuckles for his physical, up-the-middle rushing style.

What’s Next?

Overall, I feel like the rest of Detroit when I say the Lions are having a special season. According to FanDuel, the Lions have the third-best chance of winning the Super Bowl, and I think I agree with the Vegas bettors here.

Even a Super Bowl appearance would make the city of Detroit lose its marbles, but fans have been craving a true NFL championship since 1957. I would personally love to see a Lions Super Bowl win, but I won’t be disappointed if it doesn’t happen this year, especially since the team seems to love playing for coach Campbell.

The Lions do have a gauntlet in November, however. Detroit plays the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts and, closing out the month on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears. This is an extremely tough stretch and will be a huge test for this Lions team.

Luckily, Williams will be back by the time we play the Texans, so having his field-stretching ability will hopefully prove useful.

I honestly didn’t see the Lions starting 6-1 this year, especially after that loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two, but here we are. Detroit could do something really special this season, but with the way the rest of the NFC North is playing, getting to the Super Bowl will be no easy task.

Can the Lions Win the NFC North Back-to-Back?

The Lions proved themselves against the Vikings, though, who were undefeated going into the game and seated at the top of the division. A stout defense and a zippy offense can get you pretty far in today’s NFL, but the Lions have to keep proving their talent when they play good teams. Which is why I’m ecstatic for their game this week against the Packers.

The Packers have had a solid start to the season, but, like the Lions, have struggled with injuries. Packers quarterback Jordan Love just injured his groin on Sunday against the Jaguars, so if he is still not playing by this week we may see someone else under center for Green Bay.

It doesn’t get too much easier after the Packers, as we still have to play some other really good teams, but divisionally speaking this game is huge. If the Lions want to repeat winning the division, winning this Sunday would be huge.

As a long-time Lions fan, I am very happy with how the Lions have started the season, and cannot wait to see them dominate the rest of their schedule.