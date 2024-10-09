Opinion: I’ve Gotten 11 Piercings, Here’s What I’ve Learned

You’re 10 years old sitting in a wobbly chair at your local Claire’s; your mom holds your hand as a way-too-young-to-be-holding-a-piercing-gun employee draws marks on your ears with a shaky hand. She holds up a mirror, they look even enough. You take a deep breath and brace yourself.

This is most American youths’ first piercing experience, myself included. Thankfully, my lobe piercings are even and well-healed – though I cannot say the same for some of my friends, who have either had theirs re-pierced as adults or refuse to try again.

I used to be afraid of getting more piercings, but man I wanted some more cool jewelry in my ears. So I did an exorbitant amount of research, got references from friends and made myself wait at least a year before I got anything beyond a basic cartilage piercing.

While I don’t have every piercing in existence, I have had my fair share of good and bad experiences. My piercing count has now reached 11, varying from lobe to septum.

So, for my inexperienced readers, think of me as your super-cool pierced friend.

What Can I Get Pierced?

There’s almost nowhere on your body that isn’t able to be pierced (yes, even there). For the sake of brevity, here is a basic list ranked (in my very professional opinion) from beginner to advanced and explanation of location, if applicable.

When deciding where to get your first piercing it’s important to ask yourself: Am I ready to take care of my piercing in this location? Am I comfortable with the healing time? If I’m getting an ear piercing, do I sleep on that side?

Now, this list is organized based on my personal experience with pain, healing and conversations I’ve had with my piercer about these factors. You might have a lip piercing, but be terrified of a cartilage piercing – everyone is different. For example, for me, the tragus piercing was easy-peasy, but not everyone has this experience, so it’s placed at the top of the intermediate list – rather than beginner.

You should always consult with your piercer about pain levels and heal time before making a final decision. It should also be noted that this list is not entirely comprehensive, some piercings have been left out.

Ear: Beginner

Earlobe Piercing

Helix Piercing (anywhere that the cartilage on the back/top of your ear begins to curl)

Forward Helix Piercing (top of the ear where the cartilage folds over where the top of your ear meets the side of your face)

Ear: Intermediate

Tragus Piercing (over the part of your ear covering the inner ear canal)

Rook Piercing (located in the upper part of the inner ear on the ridge between your outer and inner ear sections)

Flat Piercing (the flat part of your cartilage in your upper ear)

Daith Piercing (goes through the cartilage fold that goes into your inner ear at the spot where your ear connects to your face)

Ear: Advanced

Conch Piercing (center part of your ear, goes through to the back)

Industrial Piercing (form of a double helix piercing where one piece of jewelry goes through two piercing holes with a long barbell)

Body: Beginner

Nostril piercing (AKA nose piercing)

Septum piercing (the septum is that thin piece of cartilage running between your two nostrils, but the tissue below it is what’s pierced)

Body: Intermediate

Belly Button Piercing

Nipple Piercing

Body: Advanced

Lip Piercing

Snake Bite Piercing (double bottom lip piercing that sits on the corner of your lip)

Medusa Piercing (piercing of the upper lip in the philtrum)

Frenulum/Smiley Piercing (piercing of the flap of tissue connecting the inside of your lip with your upper gum

Monroe Piercing (piercing of Marlyn Monroe’s famous birthmark on the upper left lip)

Madonna Piercing (similar to the Monroe piercing, but on the upper right lip)

Check out this article for a visual guide.

Where Can I Go to Get a Piercing?

Perhaps the hardest part of getting a piercing is deciding where to go and who to trust. You’re getting up close and personal for most of these, and there can be a lot of negative side effects to any piercing, but the risks are especially high if it’s done improperly.

Here are a few tips for finding your go-to piercer:

Ask around!

This is the best advice I can give you. See someone with a piercing you like? Ask “Where’d you get that?” Take it from me: if someone has a piercing, they’re probably dying to talk to you about it.

Call a bunch of places!

Ask about their availability and prices. If they’re able to take you right away, that’s usually a bad sign. And, if their prices are lower than everyone else you’re calling, steer clear. Generally, you should expect to pay between $30-70 dollars. For a double piercing, it’ll be double the price. It’s also important to consider the price of the jewelry, which isn’t often included. And tip them, well. Piercing, just like tattooing, is a service industry. They deserve to be tipped well.

Check Google and Yelp reviews!

And I mean scroll, don’t just look at the top three. Read a variety of reviews and get a sense of the vibe. I had a not-so-great first helix piercing experience because I didn’t do those things. I had just turned 18 and was feeling impulsive. Then, after almost getting a keloid, I followed my own advice and found IronClad Tattoo, and have been going there ever since.

Preventing Complications

So you’ve decided what you want and where you’re going. Let’s talk about safety. Right off the bat, if you’re getting anything but a lobe piercing and your piercer walks out with a piercing gun instead of a needle – run out of that store. Seriously.

It’s also important to consider the risks of piercings. According to the Mayo Clinic, “all piercings carry a risk of health problems developing afterward.”

Risks include:

Allergic reactions

Skin infections

Keloids (a type of fibrous scar tissue that raise above your skin and can be itchy and dark in color)

Gum damage

Diseases spread through blood (if piercing equipment is not properly cleaned)

Tearing or trauma

To lower any potential risks ask yourself some questions. Is your piercer wearing gloves? Are they using proper equipment? Is it sterilized? Does the piercer use hypoallergenic jewelry?

Your piercer will tell you how to properly care for it, so I’ll skip that step.

The Gist

There is no wrong or right time to get a piercing, nor is there one right piercing to get. My favorite part about getting piercings – as opposed to tattoos, of which I have none, yet – is that you can always take them out. It’s a less permanent form of body modification.

I hope this guide has inspired you to get some new holes in your head, in a safe and well-thought-out way.