Athletics at Albion College have always been taken seriously, but only one team has taken it to their respective sport’s national championship game and won it all.

On Dec. 10, 1994, Albion College’s football team took home the national championship, beating the Washington and Jefferson Presidents 38-15 at the Stagg Bowl in Salem, Virginia. The Briton’s head coach at the time was Pete Schmidt, with Greg Psconda serving as the defensive coordinator.

Rob Taylor ‘95, senior defensive end

Rob Taylor ‘95, senior defensive end Rob Taylor, alumnus ‘95, is the father of three other Britons: Lexi Taylor, alumna ‘22 (women’s soccer), Bo Taylor, alumnus ‘21 (men’s lacrosse) and Monroe senior Jackson Taylor (football and men’s lacrosse). Taylor said the experience of winning the Stagg Bowl was “hard to describe,” adding that “when you’re 21 years old, it’s something you’ve never experienced before.”

Taylor said he faced a few challenges throughout his time playing but “the bond I shared with my coaches and teammates kept me around.”

Taylor, who said his team was “unified and ready to face anything,” added that at the time, his team was “oblivious” to what they were doing.

“We played against some legendary programs in the playoffs, but didn’t even know it,” Taylor said.

Taylor said he felt a special relationship with all those involved in the football program while he was there, and that everyone was ready to work and win together.

“Our team probably wasn’t the most talented, but everyone knew their role and truly cared about one another,” Taylor said. “No one wanted credit, we all just wanted to win.”

Scott Casteele ‘95, senior tight end and linebacker

Scott Casteele ‘95, senior tight end and linebacker Scott Casteele, alumnus ‘95, said he struggled a bit during his first football season.

“My first year was difficult on the scout won the game. team, but there was just something so special about Albion,” Casteele said.

Casteele, who was moved from tight end to linebacker during his junior season, said he “barely saw the field in two early games and felt down,” but that “the same things kept me going and have served as life lessons throughout my career.”

Casteele also has a child who’s an athlete at Albion. His daughter, Mason junior Leilani Casteele, is a current track and field athlete.

Timmy Schafer ‘96, cornerback

Timmy Schafer ‘96, cornerback Timmy Schafer, alumnus ‘96, said the Stagg Bowl felt “like a big-time football bowl game.”

“Right after the game, I remember thinking ‘Well that was cool, what are we going to do next Monday?’” Schafer said.

Schafer, like other student-athletes, said he struggled a bit his first year.

“It’s a lot different from high school football. There’s 150 guys all trying to play, and everyone’s really good, so it’s very easy to get frustrated,” Schafer said, adding that after his first year everything was “a lot smoother.”

Many of Schafer’s big life moments have taken place at Sprankel-Sprandel stadium. In 2001, at an Albion football game, Schafer proposed to his wife Shelley. For the 1994 team’s 25th anniversary, he led the 2019 team out of the locker room for their game. Schafer said that since playing for Albion, he sees fellow Britons everywhere.

“I’ve been all over the place, and if I throw a Brits shirt on, there’s always someone coming up and telling me about how much they love Albion,” Schafer said.

Kyle Klein ‘97, quarterback

Kyle Klein, alumnus ‘97, was the starting quarterback for the Britons when they won the national championship. As quarterback, Klein led the Britons to a 30-2 record, with a Stagg Bowl win during his first year as a starter.

After winning, Klein said he “felt a tremendous amount of pride.”

“We weren’t expected to do much. The class before ‘94 was really good, and we were expected to take a step back that year,” Klein said.

During the game, Klein remembered thinking: “Are we really good enough to do this?”

Those doubts were quickly silenced when the Britons finally took the field and won the game.

One story Klein had from his time playing was when the 1969 team returned to campus to celebrate their undefeated season. Klein thought, “Wow, these guys are old, but that’s me now, I guess.”

Klein has returned to campus for almost every homecoming game since he graduated, and said that while the athletic facilities and academic buildings have changed a little, the “small school coaches and professors being excited for your success are still there, the D-III experience is still there.”

Todd Morris ‘95, senior fullback

Todd Morris, alumnus ‘95, said he felt “an unbelievable sense of accomplishment” after the win.

“The program was building towards something bigger than just making the playoffs at the time,” Todd Morris said.

Morris’ daughter Anna Morris, alumna ‘23, continued her father’s legacy of athleticism, playing women’s soccer at Albion until she graduated.

While reflecting on his time at Albion, past and present, Morris spoke on the relationships he formed there.

“The shared experience and relationships I built along the way continue to develop, even 30 years later,” Morris said. “Role players and All-Americans alike are still friends today.”