Guest Column: Dear Albion College Students

The following is an opinion written by Albion College Emeritus Professor of History Wesley Arden Dick.

Dear Albion College Students,

The 2024 presidential election is the most consequential in modern American history. Democracy, freedom, decency, truth, integrity and humane values hang in the balance. Racism, sexism, homophobia and immigrant-bashing are once again fashionable. There are two Americas. One America is championing the fascist tendencies in our culture. The other America is continuing the struggle for “a more perfect union.”

This election has become a contest for “the soul of America.” Civil Rights giant John Lewis urged us to be on “the right side of history.” Those affiliated with fascist values are on the wrong side of history. Those embodying America’s “better angels” and the struggle for diversity, equity and inclusion are on the right side of history.

I am reminded of poet Seamus Heaney’s words:

“History says don’t hope

On this side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up,

And hope and history rhyme.”

Are we at such a moment when a “tidal wave of justice can rise up and hope and history rhyme”?

As liberal arts students, you are positioned to further that tidal wave of justice. I am counting on you.