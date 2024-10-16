Flautas Cooking Demonstration Closes Out Hispanic Heritage Month

To conclude Albion College’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Jennie “Mama” Ramos hosted a cooking demonstration on Thursday, where she made chicken-filled flautas. During the demonstration, Ramos prepared the flautas and rice while the audience asked questions about her life and cooking experience.

“I have been doing these demonstrations for a little over 20 years,” said Ramos. “I specialize in making more of the Hispanic side of foods, but I can basically do any kind of food.”

At the conclusion of the demonstration, Ramos served the food she made to the audience. When serving the food, she placed each item in the order of how she wanted the audience to plate it: Flautas, lettuce, Cotija cheese, hot sauce and rice which she personally plated for each attendee.

Associate Director of the Office of Belonging Rivkah Gamble said via email the month’s festivities included a Flag Presentation & Event Announcement, Latin Dance Lessons & Live Music and Dancing in the KC, the first annual Spanish Mass Field Trip, a screening of the film “The Long Game” and finally the second annual cooking demonstration by Ramos.

“If it was up to me, she’d do it again next year,” Gamble said at the event.

According to Gamble’s email, this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month theme was “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” meant to celebrate both the traditions and future of Hispanic/Latine communities.

Next year, Gamble said in the same email that the Hispanic Heritage Committee is “excited to incorporate more opportunities to spotlight local Hispanic/Latine artists and community members” throughout the academic year.

Gamble added at the event that this is not quite the last event of series, there will be another event celebrating Hispanic heritage on Oct. 31, including a campus ofrenda.

Bonnie Lord also contributed reporting to this story.