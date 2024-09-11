Tech Savvy Seniors: Creating an ‘Age Friendly’ Community

For some time, seniors in the Albion community have struggled to navigate newer technology, which has made it harder for them to keep in contact with loved ones or even order groceries.

To address this, Executive Director of the Forks Senior Center Luann Sommers said Albion AmeriCorps and the Forks Senior Center, along with other partners, have helped seniors use their devices by developing the Tech Savvy Seniors Program.

Director of Albion’s AmeriCorps program Lindsey Knowlden said that the now year-old program started with a grant written by the Albion Health Care Alliance. Four “Tech Tutors,” who are paid employees of AmeriCorps, are given the responsibilities of developing relationships with the seniors and offering them support.

“Technology is a challenge that has come up over and over again,” Knowlden said. “We know that studies and statistics show that having access to technology and being able to utilize it allows seniors a better quality of life.”

Knowlden said the idea behind the program was to make Albion an “age friendly” community, where older adults could have their needs met while remaining at home or, at the very least, within the city. Tech Tutors are thus placed in homes, the senior center and the Albion District Library to help seniors navigate their devices.

Phyllis Gamble has lived in Albion for 62 years and has been helped with recurring issues regarding her laptop. She said she is very thankful for what the students do to provide aid for the members of the community.

“They helped with my battery on my laptop, and then they’re helping me with my mouse,” Gamble said. “Which I have to go and get a plug-in kind for.”

Another function of the program is that seniors are given free tablets they can keep. Not only that, but AmeriCorps has the ability to connect that device to internet services if they don’t already have it.

Knowlden added that along with the benefits of providing resources to the seniors of the community, the relationships being built are one of her favorite parts of the program.

“I hear time and time again about just how wonderful it is to get to sit down and chat with someone of a different generation and different experience and get to know each other,” Knowlden said.

Building those relationships, Knowlden said, has changed how students view aging and gives them a chance to connect based on different experiences.

Isabel Totten, Ypsilanti sophomore, was hired by AmeriCorps when the program was just getting started. Although a little hesitant at first, Totten said she knew that this was the program she wanted to start her AmeriCorps experience with.

“In other places, the college is just there, but they don’t do anything for the community,” Totten said. “Being able to interact with community members gives me a sense of joy.”

Totten added that her favorite part of the experience was the people, both co-workers and clients. Being able to spend time with those of a different generation allowed her to show that the school is involved with the community more than people think.

“We show them that college students aren’t in their own bubble,” Totten said. “We can connect with them one on one and show them that we may not have lived the same lives but we have stuff in common.”

Sommers said that one goal of the program is to provide seniors with a space where they can feel comfortable asking questions.

“These are people who probably didn’t have a phone in their house when they were growing up,” Sommers said. “There wasn’t all this electronic stuff; it’s really intimidating.”

Not only is this program available to seniors in the city of Albion, but also seniors in nearby cities such as Homer and Marshall. Members of the senior center are able to sign up for time slots when they need assistance with whomever they want to see.

Tech Tutors have helped community members in a variety of ways. For instance, one center member had trouble transferring his music from an older device to his cellphone, Sommers said.

One of the Tech Tutors aided a client by setting up a Spotify account and creating a playlist filled with tunes he listened to at the gym. Another member faced difficulties connecting his phone to the Bluetooth to his new car.

“One of the girls went out and sat in his vehicle for like half an hour trying to get (his phone) paired,” Sommers said.

Tech Tutors utilize their technological skills to help the senior community while also providing seniors with companionship, Sommers said. She added that some were victims of scams and deprived of socialization.

Over the duration of this program, those who have been helped are more confident in using their devices and have even encouraged others to sign up, Sommers said.

Gamble has visited the center for the program three times over the past year. Not only has she had good experiences with the program herself, but she said she has seen tutors aid others with issues they have with phones and tablets.

“They are very nice, they’re generous and they’re kind,” Gamble said. “I’ve seen them in action and they do a good job and I thank them.”

Albion senior Phoebe Holm is a volunteer writer for the Pleiad. Holm is also an AmeriCorps member with the Tech Savvy Seniors program and featured in the photo.