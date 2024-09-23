Staff Recs: Letterboxd Top Four

When the Pleiad isn’t busy updating you on the latest campus renovations or upcoming music, we’re movie critics instead. Although nobody’s stopped us on the street to ask about our Letterboxd Four, we figured we could just pretend and do so here.

Below you will find a collection of movie opinions from our staff.

Editor-in-Chief, Bella Bakeman

Before I defend this, I should admit I am in love with Kiera Knightley, who plays the female protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. I am also a huge Jane Austen fan. Put those two together in a movie, that’s automatically going to be a winner for me. Aside from getting to look at Kiera Knightley for two hours and seven minutes, the music is spectacular, the cinematography is unmatched and the cast is stacked. If you’re a period piece lover and need some joy, this is the one for you.

This film is far outside my typical range of enjoyment, as you could probably guess based on my top choice, but I love it all the same. I don’t know how to explain my adoration for this film eloquently, I just know it was one that I could not look away from, and thought about for days after. If you don’t watch the film, consider watching my favorite scene: “The Coin Toss.”

This is the only movie to consistently make me cry every time I watch it. The animation, the music, the story – ugh I could talk about it for days – but I won’t. Instead, I urge you to go watch the movie and go in blind. I would do anything to be able to watch this movie for the first time again. It is pure joy.

Now, I am not a horror lover like some of my Pleiad counterparts. Honestly, I likely never would have watched it had it not been for my high school Film Studies class. Well, thank god for that class because I love that movie. “Psycho” is a quintessential horror film and a great Alfred Hitchcock starter movie. There have been many iterations of “Psycho,” but the original is the best. If you haven’t seen it, you can’t disagree, so go watch it!

Managing Editor, Bonnie Lord

Sharks. Blood. Men being drunk and hilarious. Incredible special effects. I love this movie – I’ve seen it so many times I have most of it memorized. Even though Richard Dreyfuss has deeply disappointed me as a person, I am still in love with Robert Shaw.

This is the ultimate comfort movie. The classic charm of Ghibli and the themes of this film always manage to get me back on my feet.

I can’t actually talk much about this movie, its soundtrack, themes, animation or the indescribable intensity of what I feel when I watch it – it is simply too overwhelming. Watch it and be blasted away with me.

This movie, like any other Jane Austen adaptation, is a source of bliss and connection with my family – specifically my mom. I love the costuming, the comedic timing and especially Alan Rickman as Colonel Brandon.

Assistant Managing Editor, Killian Altayeb

With great taste in movies comes the necessity for balance, which is why my Letterboxd favorites MUST cover the essential genres: horror, action, romance and sci-fi.

While “Shutter Island” may not grace the Letterboxd top 250, it serves as a masterful homage to psychological horror. Viewers, like me, journey through its twisting narrative, often left questioning their understanding of the plot and if they’re smart enough for the movie.

“Children of Men,” steadfast in its position at 153, is a sci-fi film that addresses themes often avoided by filmmakers: policing of bodies, especially within the context of America’s upper class. Each scene draws me in, reminding me of how close we are to this dystopian possibility.

“El Hoyo,” an action-packed film with a cast smaller than an average Albion College class, is next on my list. At its core, it tells the story of a man seeking a diploma through a bizarre arrangement. I won’t spoil the details, but it never fails to keep me on the edge of my seat with each viewing.

“Stardust” will always hold a special place in my heart when it comes to romance. Though it’s absent from most lists, it embodies the charm of the 2000s and is the perfect easy watch. I’ve revisited it every year since its release, and if I had my way, it would stand next to “The Godfather” (1972) on any list.

Opinions and Features Editor, Jocelyn Kincaid-Beal

I’ve loved “Bird Box” since I was 14; it’s one of the movies that really got me into horror. I think I could quote most of it word for word. It centers around the trope of a bunch of strangers who are trapped together and have to survive (“The Mist” is similar). It has plenty of psychological and physical horror, but that doesn’t overshadow its theme of grief.

“Little Miss Sunshine” is one of those movies that brings up strong emotions every time I watch it. It’s comedic, heartwarming and gut wrenching. It’s about a family who takes a roadtrip to California so that the young daughter can compete in a beauty contest. My favorite thing about the movie are the characters, both the way they interact with each other and how they all grow individually. It doesn’t shy away from topics like mental illness, body image, self-worth and generational trauma.

I grew up watching “Mamma Mia!” with my mom, and it’s still a comfort movie for me. The drama, the splendid songs of ABBA and the handsome face of Colin Firth make this movie an absolute win.

Despite being the oldest on this list, “Invasion of The Body Snatchers” is the movie that became a favorite of mine most recently. I have a literary interest in body horror, and this film exemplifies the genre. Also, Jeff Goldblum and Donald Sutherland are very good-looking in it.

Assistant News Editor, Heidi Faramelli

“When Harry Met Sally” is my ultimate comfort film. It’s perfect for autumn and winter, featuring scenes with color-changing leaves and ending on New Year’s. The love confession in this movie is what makes me go back every time, and I can recite most of the movie by heart.

“Tangled” has been my favorite movie since I saw it in the theater in 2010. My mom surprised me after I begged to watch it, and it was life-changing. “I See The Light” is one of the most romantic songs to exist, and it’s 100% going on my wedding playlist.

“La La Land” is my favorite horror movie. I know what you’re thinking — “Isn’t it a romance?” To that, I say, watch the ending and tell me it isn’t the most terrifying jump scare you’ve ever experienced. I haven’t been the same since I watched it. Nonetheless, I adore this movie, and the soundtrack is incredible.

“50 First Dates” is what caused me to find my favorite actor, Adam Sandler. I aspire to be him when I grow up; his lackadaisical outfits (hyperlink) and persona give me life. This movie is so wholesome, and it goes to show the lengths one will go for the love of their life.

Full-Time Staff Writer, Aidan Shapiro

This is in no way a definitive list, but I wanted to pick some varied movies so I went with these four.

“The Empire Strikes Back” has been my favorite movie since I was little, and still holds up after all this time.

“Superbad” is probably my favorite comedy.

“Donnie Darko” is just a weird and confusing movie, but I love it for that.

“The Batman” is a near-perfect comic book movie that encapsulates everything I love about the titular character.

Volunteer Staff Writer, Phoebe Holm

These movies have helped shape me as a person exponentially and are ones I never get sick of watching. They have helped me through tough times and helped me find genres of music, books, and films; styles of clothes, makeup, and accessories; artists and art forms, and so much more that I love. The use of claymation and practical effects in filmmaking are things I am very passionate about. And these four movies, along with many of my other favorite films, use practical effects and cinematography beautifully.

“The Crow” is a beautiful tale of grief, loss, and revenge with an amazing soundtrack and very emotional themes.

“Labyrinth” is a masterclass of puppetry, a story about teenage girls’ struggles and dreams, and gives the audience David Bowie as the Goblin King. I could talk about each of these movies for hours.

“The Lost Boys” is a vampire 80s cult classic, with amazing pacing and outlandish adventures.

“Corpse Bride” follows a very unfortunate tale of three individuals with dreams to escape their current predicaments and family lives.