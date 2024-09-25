Photos: Festival of the Forks ‘as Big as Pre-COVID Days’

From the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Superior Street all the way down to the Calhoun County District Library, downtown Albion was filled with tents, vendors, food and people attending the Festival of the Forks.
Executive Director of the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council Doug McLaughlin said this was the first year the festival was set to incorporate the paddle. He added that the council had been working with the Director of CSE Monica Day to “get people out on the water and increase awareness of the river” and “tweak curiosity and interest in exploring this river.”
“The plan was a great one, we’ve been foiled by the weather,” McLaughlin said, adding that the organizers are “absolutely” planning to try again next year.
The second day of the festival was attended by a variety of organizations, businesses, food trucks and families. Among them was Albion’s Big Read, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. Big Read Director and English Professor Jess Roberts said the Big Read has been at every festival since its creation in 2015.
“It’s as big as pre-COVID days,” Roberts said. “Maybe bigger. It feels good.”
Editor’s Note – 9:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25: A caption was corrected to Albion Pride.
