Photos: Albion College's Summer Additions, Renovations and Refurbishments

September 9, 2024

A room with a row of squat racks down the middle that have weights, and resistance bands hung from the top and sides. The room is painted with a dark purple ambiance from the rear wall onto the ceiling, contrasting with the white flooring with purple squares and an Albion “A.”
The newly rearranged team training room in the Dow. President Wayne Webster said the new floor plan allows for a more open concept weight room with more visibility (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

Over the summer break, Albion College welcomed additions and renovations to several spaces on campus, varying from renovations to the team training room in the Dow to the dining additions. Summer changes also brought the move of frequent student facing offices and programs. 

President Wayne Webster said the board proposed the new floor plan changes in the team weight room as a way to improve student athletes’ overall wellness.

“The training room is much more open, and easier for the trainers to be able to see action and be able to meet student needs,” Webster said. “We added a whole new system of plunge pools, now students can control the temperature of the tank and are completely submersible.”  

In addition to this summer’s renovations and changes, Webster said there are more upgrades to come in the next few years across Albion’s campus. 

“Next summer we will be renovating the back lounge and kitchen in Wesley hall to make them more modern and functional, in addition to air conditioning,” Webster said. “We are looking to do more painting and more updates to the first three floors of the KC to make the building feel more welcoming.”

A basketball court with fluorescent lights, a black ceiling and purple back wall with a large “A.” There are three basketball hoops seen with two turned upward and the third being shot on by a student.
The Kresge Gymnasium after receiving some of the many renovations planned for the space. So far, it has received a new coat of paint on the ceiling of the gymnasium as well as a new air conditioning system (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A black refrigerator placed against a wall between two large windows and tables. The refrigerator has cold perishable foods inside and bins attached to the side that hold multiple chip and candy options.
One of the new grab and go kiosks located in the KC. Three kiosks were added to buildings across Albion’s campus, providing an additional snack food option (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

In addition to the renovations at the Dow, Webster added that the campus welcomed the addition of three “grab and go” kiosks. The kiosks are located in the Dow, the first floor of the KC and in Wesley Hall. The grab and go stations are set up with a self-serve system to scan and pay using debit card, credit card or cash.

An open concept room with a lower and upper level split by two stairs, filled with sets of red and brown tables and chairs filled with people eating. The back wall has an Albion College crest printed onto the wall, along with a pillar in the right half of the photo with purple and gold stripes.
The main seating area in Baldwin with a new coat of white paint, printed photos, the Albion shield emblem printed on walls, the removal of the booths and replacement of high top setting along the back wall and newly designed pillars (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A line of people stand in front of a turquoise painted half wall with plexiglass across the top. There are tall tables and chairs arranged around the storefront, and the menu is described on screens above.
The renovation of the Eat Shop on the second floor of the KC into a Qdoba. The Qdoba gives students an off-campus food option that they can now as a part of their meal plan (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).
A tall wooden desk placed away from a wall with multiple signs across the top and side as well as a mannequin standing off to the side of the desk, dressed in a suit. A sign on the front of the desk reads “Check Handshake for on-campus jobs, jobs, internships, and events!” with a link to Albion College’s handshake page in black marker.
The new location of the Career and Internship Center on the third floor of Ferguson Hall. The office was originally located downtown in the Ludington Center and is now accessible from the main campus (Photo by Lizzy Kelley).

 

