Photos: Albion College’s Summer Additions, Renovations and Refurbishments

Over the summer break, Albion College welcomed additions and renovations to several spaces on campus, varying from renovations to the team training room in the Dow to the dining additions. Summer changes also brought the move of frequent student facing offices and programs.

President Wayne Webster said the board proposed the new floor plan changes in the team weight room as a way to improve student athletes’ overall wellness.

“The training room is much more open, and easier for the trainers to be able to see action and be able to meet student needs,” Webster said. “We added a whole new system of plunge pools, now students can control the temperature of the tank and are completely submersible.”

In addition to this summer’s renovations and changes, Webster said there are more upgrades to come in the next few years across Albion’s campus.

“Next summer we will be renovating the back lounge and kitchen in Wesley hall to make them more modern and functional, in addition to air conditioning,” Webster said. “We are looking to do more painting and more updates to the first three floors of the KC to make the building feel more welcoming.”

In addition to the renovations at the Dow, Webster added that the campus welcomed the addition of three “grab and go” kiosks. The kiosks are located in the Dow, the first floor of the KC and in Wesley Hall. The grab and go stations are set up with a self-serve system to scan and pay using debit card, credit card or cash.