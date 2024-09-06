‘Options Are Being Actively Taken Away:’ Students React to Eat Shop’s New Qdoba Menu

Since its opening on the first day of the fall semester, the integration of Qdoba at the KC Eat Shop Café has elicited mixed reviews among students.

On May 31, President Wayne Webster emailed students, announcing the addition of a limited menu Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant to the KC’s second floor that would be implemented over the summer. The new update “provides contemporary offerings right here on our campus!”

According to the Albion Metz website, the “Eat Shop Café is the campus go-to meeting place and Qdoba restaurant. Guests can enjoy a variety of items, or ready-to-go salads, sandwiches and snacks with our selection of Chef Fresh items.”

Before the change, the Eat Shop offered food like grilled cheese, chicken tenders and burgers during all operating hours.

Vanessa Ybarra, Detroit senior, who was a first-year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflected on their early days at Albion prior to the Qdoba’s addition to campus.

“I remember you could get chicken tenders and fries on a meal swipe, or a grilled cheese with or without fries on a meal swipe,” Ybarra said. “There were just a lot more options.”

Ybarra said they are also upset about the increase in tuition alongside these dining changes.

“It’s just really frustrating that tuition keeps going up, but we’re actively losing food options. Especially being in a food scarce area in the first place,” Ybarra said. “It’s very upsetting that these options are being actively taken away.

Albion’s food options are limited, as there are only two grocery stores in the area: Family Fare and Superior Street Mercantile. This classifies Albion as a food desert, “an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.”

Ybarra said that they feel as though upgrading the dining options on campus are unnecessary changes compared to other areas where the administration could make improvements.

“That money could be put into bringing more food in, or making the food more affordable,” Ybarra said. “Or maybe at least fixing some of the ongoing plumbing problems in the residential buildings, or the heating problems.”

This week, Ybarra went to the KC and tried to get a fruit cup from the refrigerator. An employee told them that fruit cups cost extra now. Ybarra said that it’s not sustainable to only have a handheld fruit option when they run out frequently. They added that they posted something on YikYak about the situation, and someone commented, “Why don’t you just steal like everybody else?”

“We shouldn’t have to steal in the first place,” Ybarra said. “We’re giving so much money to this school, and we shouldn’t have to steal to eat for the day.”

Rylee Hesske, Romeo sophomore, said that she’s tried Qdoba and likes it, but struggles to hear the workers.

“I do wish they didn’t have the screens up; it makes it really hard to hear in there, and it’s always so loud,” Hesske said. “I also really miss the grilled cheese.”

Emma Cooke, Okemos senior, said she misses the larger portion sizes from before the Qdoba’s installation.

“I do not enjoy the Qdoba as much as I liked the old KC, mostly because it’s smaller portions,” Cooke said. “Other than that, it tastes pretty okay.”

In addition to adding Qdoba, the Eat Shop only serves select items during certain times of the day. Ybarra said they heard old menu items, such as grilled cheese and chicken tenders, would be available from 10 p.m. to midnight.

“It’s supposed to be every day, but my friends said they went there the other day and they closed at 10,” Ybarra said. “To close and not say anything – really annoying.”

Royal Oak first-year, TJ Antonino, hadn’t eaten at the Eat Shop before Qdoba was introduced and likes several aspects of the change.

“I’ve definitely been to the Qdoba a lot. It’s nice and easy; it’s right in the middle of campus. I can come here and grab a burrito in between classes,” Antonino said. “It’s a pretty good place.”

Ybarra said despite their frustrations with the Eat Shop, they aren’t frustrated with Metz employees, although they said they can understand why some students might be since the employees are serving and implementing the new changes.

“The workers shouldn’t have to suffer our frustrations with administration, because they have no control over that,” Ybarra said. If students have opinions on the Qdoba or any other dining options on campus, Metz dining has set up a portal for student feedback. Find it here.