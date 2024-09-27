Opinion: People Who Idolize Serial Killers Need Better Role Models

Content warning: This article contains content regarding violence and death.

Over the last several months, I’ve been closely following the trial of serial killer Wade Wilson, infamously dubbed the “Deadpool Killer” because of his shared name with the Marvel character.

As the case unfolded through YouTube and media outlets, one question has continually crossed my mind: why have women responded, not only to this case but to other criminal and serial killer cases throughout history, to killers with admiration?

The “Deadpool Killer” and His Fangirls

Wilson was arrested on Oct. 8, 2019, after sharing details of his killings and assaults over the phone with his father. Fortunately, his father, shortly after ending the call, informed Florida police of what he was told.

Wilson was taken into custody for the first murder and the murder of Kristine Melton, age 35 whom he strangled in her sleep in her sleep before stealing her car. After the murder, he drove the stolen vehicle to the house of his then-girlfriend, Melissa Montanez, where he assaulted her.

Wilson was also charged with the murder of his second victim, 43-year-old Diana Ruz, who he kidnapped after asking for directions. Wilson strangled her in the stolen car, then proceeded to kill her by throwing her out of the passenger side door and running her over an absurd number of times until her face, as Wilson said, “looked like spaghetti.”

Fast forward to 2024: After five years in prison, he was found guilty on June 12 of two counts of first-degree murder, along with other charges including grand theft auto. He was back in court a couple of months later and on Aug. 27 was sentenced to death.

He has a whole escapade of assaults, thefts and other crimes under his belt. Wilson is also clad with several tasteless, in my opinion, face tattoos, including a swastika on his right cheekbone.

Despite this, while in jail, Wilson received an exorbitant number of letters from apparent “fans,” many of them women who praised him for his “good looks” and sent him several x-rated images of themselves. Fans also proceeded to plead with the court about his death sentence, citing his struggle with drugs and mental health.

As simply as I can put it, this is just plain stupid.

Why is This a Pattern?

Every time I watch a true crime documentary or the trial of an “attractive” serial killer, I’m baffled by how many women come to their defense or get swept up as fans. I am especially confused when these fans embody the very individuals the killer was convicted of murdering and assaulting.

One, the killers aren’t even attractive. Two, they killed people.

We have seen this phenomenon throughout many murder trials, especially of young/middle-aged serial killers such as Ted Bundy, Jeffery Dahmer, Charles Manson, Richard Ramirez, Chris Watts and many more.

My biggest question, and something I have always tried to wrap my brain around, is why women fall in love with and idolize people like this – people who hurt, assault and kill women.

According to Sohom Das, a forensic psychiatrist and YouTuber from London, there are several reasons why women fall for murderers. Women stricken with psychosis may be more susceptible to falling for serial killers because of their lack of ability to make “rational choices.”

A larger cause though Das said is the women’s history of trauma:

“They’ve either been sexually and/or emotionally abused by a partner, their parents or another loved one, and they have a desire to repeat this kind of cycle either subconsciously or intentionally. And sadly these women gravitate towards what is familiar.”

Other reasons for this “fangirl” reaction, according to Das, include the savior complex – where a woman believes she can change the killer – and the notion that dating a prisoner offers them an “ideal relationship.” Since their significant other would be locked behind bars, they won’t struggle with day-to-day issues that can come with relationships.

Additionally, there’s the concept of hybristophilia, which refers to a disorder where bizarre fantasy, mostly about criminal activities, is needed for an individual’s sexual excitement.

However, these fangirls should not serve as a basis for targeting female true crime lovers.

The Ethics of True Crime

It has been revealed that there are protective aspects and layers that explain why women tend to enjoy true crime at a greater rate than men. According to Scott Bonn, criminology professor, TV commentator, public speaker and author, women’s love for true crime is driven by their empathetic nature.

Women tend to empathize with the victims of the crimes, most of whom are other women. They also have the desire to understand why a killer would want to commit these acts and want to have a deeper understanding of what may impact or determine a killer’s behavior.

Another large reason for women’s fascination with true crime is to find ways they can protect themselves from becoming victims of brutal attacks.

Media Glorification

It is weird to see the mainstream popularity of serial killers like Bundy. To see how many documentaries, mini-series, films and more are made about their supposed “legacies.” This just encourages more people to be fans of the killer, especially when celebrities such as Zach Efron, who took on the role of Bundy in Netflix’s “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile,” portray them. Additionally, that movie didn’t take the steps to frame him as the villain he is.

We have seen production after production attempt to show the “good” sides of killers and attempt to make people sympathize with the murderer based on their childhoods, socialization, parents, mental health issues and more. Films glamorize the lives of serial killers for profit.

And people fall for it every time, often garnering more support for the killer than for those killed.

Instead of individuals idolizing the killers and showing empathy towards their apparent conditions that “made them kill,” perhaps we should focus on uplifting the survivors and families of the victims. I find their power to find justice and peace during one of the worst circumstances imaginable to be honorable and beyond brave.

There are many layers as to why women may be attracted to serial killers, murderers, rapists, prisoners, etc. but those layers do not in any sort of way justify the attraction. As I always say, we should actively be finding better idols and role models for ourselves instead of landing on things to settle for.

As simply as I can put it: don’t support, idolize or become attracted to someone who would have murdered you if they got the chance. Someone who has committed heinous crimes and has no empathy for human life. Simply don’t fall in love with a person who has killed anyone. Period.