Dining Updates: A Second Serving of Renovations

When students step into Baldwin this semester, they’ll discover even more options alongside the familiar “homestyle delights at Main Plate, grilled favorites at J. Clark’s Grille and Pizza at Villa Toscana.”

On Friday, students received an email from Student Development on behalf of Metz Dining Services detailing campus dining updates. Updates include Baldwin Hall now featuring chicken tenders and grilled cheese at both lunch and dinner, along with new plant-based options, such as Chick’n tenders and Beyond burgers.

General Manager of Metz Culinary Management Jeff Davis said that the vegan station previously had three pans, “but we wanted to make sure that it had more of a grill feel. We wanted to give students better options.”

In addition to increased vegan alternatives, Baldwin’s PB&J bar, which was introduced last December, has seen some updates. Instead of jars, peanut butter and jelly are now offered in individual packets.

Ashley Palmer, Albion College’s dietician, said that the individualized packets, “reduce cross-contamination,” as long as people follow directions.

Other measures aimed at reducing the risk of cross-contamination include the addition of a soft-serve machine, which Davis said replaced the ice cream bar after concerns about the “possibility for illness.”

“The good thing is, it is a lactose-free vegan product. You don’t have to worry about someone that has a lactose allergy,” Davis said. “They can get it without worrying about having those issues, which is a big win for me.”

Ann Arbor sophomore Brinley McCaig said that the new addition is “definitely going to be a faster option because the hard ice cream was great, but it would make people stand there for a long time.”

Students curious about Baldwin’s food offerings can check the menu online before visiting. Addressing concerns raised last semester about the menu not being up-to-date, Davis said “we’ve had a serious conversation about it.”

“I’m making sure that it’s updated because we’re offering events now that we did not before,” Davis said. “How do you know if there’s an event if you can’t see it?”

In addition to dining changes, the building itself has been updated to include new crests, a fresh coat of paint and four TVs in the Keller.

McCaig said that the renovations she noticed the most were the new Albion crests on pillars and newly painted walls.

“I actually think it looks really good,” McCraig said.

Davis said the Metz Dining team not only facilitated the painting but also “worked with Melissa Anderson on getting some great photos.”

He added that his team was involved in the demolition process, including removing the old booths in the Keller.

“Our goal was just to make sure that we had a successful outcome,” Davis said.

In another email sent from Facilities to students on Monday, they announced that starting Sept. 18 and continuing through Sept. 25, Baldwin renovations would be happening beyond the lower Baldwin café.

The entryway into the campus dining option, set to be repainted, is a project that, according to the email, “will seek to enhance the feel of the space with the addition of new paint and upgraded light fixtures.”

Davis said that students who haven’t caught the latest building updates can do so through various events, including pumpkin painting, a gingerbread house contest, monthly trivia nights and Sunday night football viewings.

“We’ll always have Sunday in the Keller,” Davis said. “For a meal swipe, you get as much pizza as you’d like and sit down and watch the game.”

Students with further questions are encouraged to reach out via email or through a Feed Us Your Thoughts submission. As Davis said, “Send me your information, email it to me, and we’ll try to implement it. I’d love to hear your ideas.”