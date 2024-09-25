AC Drip: Where They’ve Been, Where They’re Headed

From jorts to miniskirts, Albion College (AC) Drip exists to showcase different styles and ideas.

The name AC Drip refers to the cultural definition of drip, having a specific sense of style. The student-led organization aims to diversify fashion at Albion. The purpose of the organization, according to AC Drip President and Nigerian-born Chicago senior Joy Babatunde is to “embrace individuality in fashion while cultivating a culture amongst the student body.”

AC Drip is led by seven members, many of whom are set to graduate this term or have already done so. As a result, the group is currently looking to fill the positions of treasurer, historian and program promoter.

The History of AC Drip

At their first meeting, Babatunde addressed the leadership transition and said that the organization currently has a full board, the largest she has been a part of since joining.

“Running it is kind of overwhelming, but in a great way,” Babatunde said. “I’m really excited for AC Drip.”

The group was founded in 2020 by Wisdom Morris, alumnus ‘21, who wanted to “make everyone feel welcomed,” Babatunde said.

Babatunde added that “we’re open to everybody, which aligns with (Morris’) mission to expand throughout the campus and have everyone be a part of it.

AC Drip has amassed an online presence of almost 1,000 followers on Instagram, and many members said they found the group through the account.

Jason Howard, Pontiac, Illinois first-year, said he became interested in joining AC after his friend Jack Holway, Antioch first-year, showed him AC Drip’s page.

“I gave it a chance and took the opportunity to expand how I dress,” Howard said. “I’m very interested in clothing and wanted to find other people who like clothing.”

Vice President of AC Drip and Chicago junior Zay Cummings said the organization aims to “make everybody feel comfortable and express themselves, in any fashionable way you can express yourself.”

Cummings added that he joined AC Drip because of his love for fashion.

“I’ve always been into fashion, I seen this little org on campus and didn’t really know what they were, I just seen a bunch of people getting dressed and looking nice,” Cummings said.

Cummings added that he has much appreciation for the organization and said his favorite aspect is “getting fly.”

“I love getting dressed, I love to see other people getting dressed,” Cummings said.

The Future of AC Drip

For Babatunde, “AC Drip’s goal is to take whatever we learn here and take it to the future.”

The organization has hosted an array of events such as the ‘Gothic Glam’ Drip Ball and the Masquerade Ball. Furthering AC Drip’s mission has also involved hosting ballroom-esque events like the “The KiKi Ball.”

“These events are where individuals can express themselves through their clothing. Our fashion show is coming up this semester,” Babatunde said.

Choosing which events to host includes “looking into making it welcoming to everyone,” Babatunde said.

“We’ll be having a spring formal, taking place next semester and lastly a Grammys or superlatives event that will give nominations to seniors and also include underclassmen,” Babatunde said.

Babatunde added that they’re working to help members build skills they can use after they graduate.

“Some big things we’re planning on doing is tying AC Drip into career style. Dressing up and looking good is all great, but how will that help you in the future? Three years from now?” Babatunde said.

According to Babatunde, AC Drip is also collaborating with Toys for Tots to support disadvantaged children. The organization plans to provide these children with items like socks and undergarments.

For those interested in joining AC Drip, the organization meets in the Belonging Lounge in the KC on Thursdays at 5 p.m.