Photos: Highlighting Black Hairstyles On Albion’s Campus

Albion College is a Predominantly White Institution (PWI). However, this has not hindered Black students on campus from challenging this narrative through their creativity and style. For Detroit senior Skye Dickson, this has meant learning how to do their own hair.

“Being at a PWI, I’ve had to become good at doing my own hair because I just can’t not have my hair done,” Dickson said.

Across campus, Black students wear hairstyles many are unfamiliar with. From locs to cornrows, Black students are limitless in what they can do with their hair.

The variety of these hairstyles highlights the diversity within various Black subcultures around campus; there is no set standard for what makes a Black hairstyle unique.

Faux Locs

Faux locs are added hair usually wrapped around braids. They come in various sizes and colors, and are often left unwrapped at the ends for a curly effect.

Dickson said she has enjoyed wearing faux locs on campus.

“I get kinda celebrated for my hairstyles,” Dickson said.

From laces to long box braids, Dickson does all of her own hairstyles.

“Having our hair done is kind of important to us, or at least caring about it,” Dickson said.

Locs

Locs come in many shapes, sizes and forms. Some might appear more “neat,” while others are freeform.

Chicago senior Nateayah Garner wears their hair neat, similarly to Scales.

“My hair care system has changed drastically, I use locking gel now,” Garner said.

“Locced” is the word used when referencing someone’s journey with locs or dreadlocks. To be “locced” has multiple definitions, but in this case, it references the amount of time someone has had their locs.

Locs also have a significant spirituality aspect for Scales.

“I take pride in my hair, I really do,” Scales said. Locs also have a significant spirituality aspect for them. “It took me a long time to loc my hair; I went through a spiritual awakening part of growth.”

Scales discussed what locs symbolize to them, using a metaphor that brings their locs to life.

“I believe my hair is a crown, they are antennas, they’re alive, they eat, they breathe, they drink,” Scales said.

Afro

Natural afros are usually round in size, but often have no official form or outline. Los Angeles senior Erika Reghanti said she wears her natural afro proudly.

Box Braids

Box braids are a protective style known as such for their unique box parts. The braids have a specific style that is noticeable even from a distance.

Lagos, Nigeria junior Aisha Fagun said box braids are just one way she wears her hair.

“Usually when I don’t have braids, I probably wear weaves or cornrows,” Fagun said.

Hair care is something Fagun said she prioritizes.

“I think my hair is a huge part of my identity,” Fagun said. “If I don’t have braids I change my hair a lot; a challenge for me is maintaining my natural hair.”

Lace Fronts

Lace fronts are wigs designed to mimic the effects of natural hairlines. They have a natural hue and usually blend in with the wearer’s skin tone.