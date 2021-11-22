Photos: Union Board Hosts Talent Show

The Divine Dance Team perform a dance they choreographed themselves for the talent show. On Friday, Union Board hosted their first talent show since the COVID-19 pandemic began (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
On Friday, Union Board hosted their first talent show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The performers of the night included Kameron Williams and the Divine Dance Team, Euphonics, Mitchell Wiltzius, Alivia Benedict, Black Jupiter, Mary Kurtz, Ashley Rocha, Dalencia Brown, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Will Goudie, Allie Garland and many others.
Mary Kurtz, Albion first-year student, sang two songs: “Listen” by Beyoncé and “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. “I was super excited to go up on the stage, I was very happy with her performance and I loved how the crowd hyped me up the entire night,” said Kurtz (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
Kameron Williams, Dallas sophomore, also sang “Listen” by Beyoncé. “I chose to sing ‘Listen’ because it embodies empowerment and as well as dancing with the Divine dance team,” said Williams (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
Mitchell Wiltzius, Kingsford senior, sang “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac. “The reason it is so meaningful to me is because it was my senior class song, and the inspiration came from my high school classmates that died in a car accident, it was her favorite song,” said Wiltzius. “This was my first chance to sing this song in front of a lot of people, it was very special to me.” (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
Allie Garland, Battle Creek senior, sang two songs: “Sweet Child O’Mine” by Guns N’ Roses and “What’s Up” by the 4 Non Blondes. “I fell in love with music because it was the only thing I was good at,” said Garland. “I’ve been singing since I was 12. I heard about the talent show when a few people from Union Board asked if I would be willing to perform. I decided to perform at the talent show to show what I can do and have some fun with friends” (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
Dalencia Brown, Chicago first-year student, performs a poem that she wrote titled “Queendom”. “I write because it is my escape from the outside world. It allows me to translate my mind into art,” said Brown (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority members perform their dance (Photo by Patrick Smoker).
