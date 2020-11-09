The Brit Episode 3: Let’s Get Passionate: Student-Led Social Media Accounts

The Brit is a podcast that Morgan DeRose, a junior from Whitehall, and Caitlyn-Rae Arendse, a junior from Columbus, Ohio, spent this past summer working to create. Episodes of the Brit air every Monday.

Episode 3, Let’s Get Passionate: Student-Led Social Media Accounts

In this episode, The Brit hosts, DeRose and Arendse, sit down with the Albion students who have created and are maintaining popular campus-related Instagram accounts. The episode features three separate interviews with the different social media account owners.

First, DeRose and Arendse spoke with the creator of the Albion College Drip Instagram account, @albioncollegedrip, Wisdom Morris, a senior from Battle Creek. Albion College Drip is an account that works to promote fashion and individuality on Albion’s campus. The account accomplishes this by posting photos of Albion College’s current students and alumni in their most fashionable attire.

Following the interview with Morris, DeRose and Arendse spoke with the creators of Albion College Peepers Instagram account, @albionpeepers. Albion College Peepers solely posts photo submissions that have been taken through the peepholes of student’s dorm room doors. Those who run the account wish to remain anonymous. Because of this, their interview was conducted via Zoom and with voice changing technologies.

Finally, DeRose and Arendse spoke with Alex Mileskii, a junior from Lapeer, who is the owner of an Instagram account that features professional-like photos of Albion College students, @neverland.photography14. Mileskii is a photographer on Albion’s campus, and most of her account’s posts feature photo shoots that she has had with Albion College students.

Goals of The Episode

The goals of this episode include learning more about what drives students on Albion’s campus to create such social media accounts. The episode also works to highlight the goals and aspirations of each of the account owners, as well as give voices to Albion students who are working to spread joy and positivity during such strange times.

Click here to listen to The Brit, Episode 3.