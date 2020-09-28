The Post-Graduation Life of Albion Alumni

Albion College offers a wide range of majors, programs and activities that allow students to prepare for their professional post-collegiate career. Alumni expressed a variety of personal experiences and overarching ideas on college life in general, emphasizing that Albion’s small class sizes and getting a well-rounded education helped them develop skill sets outside of the classroom

Don Strite

Don Strite (‘14), an alum from Ann Arbor, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and management with an emphasis in accounting. He is currently a revenue account manager at Checkr, Inc. His day consists of managing a team of five colleagues, completing invoices, audits, strategic planning and more.

“My network from Albion has helped me excel at Checkr and has given me the skills to stick out from those around me. I wouldn’t be able to work cross-functionally with different teams and talk to executives [without it],” said Strite. “I am comfortable working with just about anyone in any situation from all the exposure of working with our professors, the president on campus and many more things. I was exposed to so much seniority that other people from other campuses don’t get.”

A liberal arts education gave Strite well-rounded skills, such as communication, working with teams and doing an overall good job at his place of work. Strite was also very involved on campus during his college career and worked on the Board of Trustees, where he helped get funding for one of the most recently completed projects: The remodeling of the Dow Center.

Strite’s involvement on campus helped him with time management and communicating effectively with people from multiple fields outside of his own.

“I was a student-athlete. I ran track and field and cross country. I joined the accounting society, along with the workload,” said Strite. “You don’t just work one job in life, so Albion taught me how to multitask.”

This specific challenge has helped him analyze different situations and plan how to spend his money and his time.

Tiffany Newman

Tiffany Newman (‘20), an alum from Ypsilanti graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications. She is now working for Ford Credit helping customers lease or buy cars in the overall customer support sector of Ford. Originally, after getting the job offer in November 2019, Newman was supposed to go to Tennessee to start a new life and career. However, COVID-19 delayed those plans, so she is working remotely from home until further notice.

“[Albion] brought me a lot of opportunities, especially with getting my job,” said Newman. “Being in Gerstacker and being at Albion has helped me prepare for the real world and doing a lot of networking.” Newman’s college career didn’t come without its challenges, some of which presented themselves after Newman transferred from Eastern University to Albion.

“The workload was a lot, especially switching from Eastern University to Albion,” said Newman. “Albion is a lot more work. It can be kind of intense, including the GPA scale being different. I didn’t like that. However, it taught me about the interview process to network within my job.”

Ikpemesi Ogundare

Ikpemesi “Pem” Ogundare (‘20), an alum from Westerville, Ohio, graduated from Albion with a degree in musical theater in the hopes of becoming an opera singer. She is currently doing her graduate program at Bowling Green State University for a master’s in music and vocal performance while launching her advising business. Ogundare has had a different experience with Albion than Strite and Newman. She feels that since graduating, the colleg e has done little for her.

“I tried connecting with alumni. I don’t talk to any of the professors or anyone in the offices. A guy in one of the offices asked me how Prague was, and I never even went to Prague,” said Ogundare. “But I can say that I got accepted to a musical society program in Austria where I sang for weeks and got to do many things. I was a student leader where I was able to build a sense of community. Albion was both good and bad, but I have not seen any benefits from it yet. I don’t regret going to Albion, though.”

COVID-19 delayed and changed many things for Ogundare’s post-college career, putting her in a difficult place where she is forced to adjust.

“COVID delayed all of my performances, COVID was the reason we didn’t have a graduation ceremony,” said Ogundare, ”Only two of my classes are online, which is very strange, and I have just been trying to adjust.”

Ogundare is not alone in the challenges she is facing due to COVID-19, among other events this year. Her challenges are a reality for many students on campus where they are the minority population.

“Being a Black person on campus was a big challenge,” said Ogundare. ”They didn’t make a safe space for us, but they began recruiting a lot of African American kids from Chicago, Detroit and Columbus . We had different issues on campus, like the build the wall issue with the rock and personal relationship issues with the professors, things like bullying and academic pressure. I learned a lot about myself and what I will not accept. ”