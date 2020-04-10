Union Board Hosts Weekly Virtual Events

As part of a shift towards online events, in response to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 23, Union Board invites students to weekly virtual events.

“It was after all of those regulations came down that I started receiving numerous emails from agents and performers whom we have worked with over the years,” said Jennifer Yawson, director of campus programs and organizations, via email. “[The performers] were working on shifting what they would normally provide in person on our campus, to figuring out how they could provide a similar experience virtually.”

Among those providing virtual experiences is Degy Entertainment. Degy Entertainment is a talent agency that started as a management firm in 1996 before transitioning to booking college and military events in 2001. Union Board works with Degy Entertainment through the National Association for Campus Activities and has partnered with them for past events like the “Throwback Time Machine Dance party” that that took place on Aug. 31, 2016 and this year’s “Headphone Disco Party” event that took place on Jan. 31.

The Degy Entertainment live shows will be every Friday at 7:00 pm at least until the end of April. The events will be available on Facebook Live @DegyEntertainment

“Union Board will continue to promote the free events each week that Degy Entertainment is providing while looking into other ideas as well,” said Yawson. “If students have ideas of what they would like to see provided virtually, they can share those ideas on UB’s social media or email me directly [jyawson@albion.edu].”

As part of its virtual programming, Union Board will be hosting “Friday Night Live” tonight at 7 p.m. over Facebook Live.