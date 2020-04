Opinión: “Yo Perreo Sola”: Los Mensajes Subyacentes en La Canción y El Video Recientemente Lanzados de Bad Bunny

About Irene Corona Avila 28 Articles

Irene is a second-year student and a prideful Georgia Peach from Atlanta. She is heavily involved on-campus which means you're bound to see her, so don't shy away from saying hi! She is an avid Georgia Bulldog fan but don't mention the New England Patriots to her. She is a biochemistry major and pre-med student in aspiration to become a neurosurgeon.